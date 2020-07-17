Surprised not to be dead

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been deleted from social networks for security reasons. The rapper’s Instagram page, which has become very active since his house arrest was granted for health reasons, is currently unreachable. Tekashi disconnected with social media a few days after his official release which will be on August 1st, and the reason for this news was explained by his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, to TMZ, explaining that the decision was made for reasons. related to human safety. In recent weeks the singer has also been very active on a musical level, with the release of some singles (“Gooba”, “Trollz” and “Yaya”), millions of views and, among other things, his first time at the top of Billboard’s top-selling / listened singles.

Tekashi out of social networks

According to what TMZ reports, it seems that with his freedom ever closer, his team of lawyers suggested that he avoid the risk of sharing some crucial information about his habits and regarding his travels and home. In some posts on Instagram, in fact, there may be some clues that could reveal its position and this thing, given the rapper’s collaboration with the authorities, could be dangerous. Tekashi, in fact, risked almost 50 years in prison for his activity with a New York gang, and only his collaboration and his name and description of situations allowed him a huge discount. The problem, however, is that the rapper risks retaliation, therefore, despite refusing to enter the witness protection program.

The rapper wants to stay in New York

Before erasing everything, though, the rapper said he wanted to keep trolling his haters and will be back soon – assuming this stop is only temporary – and explaining that he won’t leave his New York home, but his lawyers say that could rethink. In short, continues the push and pull that, on the one hand, wants his lawyers and the Justice worried about his life and the provocative statements of the rapper who also spoke of wanting to hire over 20 armed bodyguards to which are added some bulletproof SUVs for to be able to go around the city. A few days ago, responding to a fan’s comment, he said he was “surprised that he’s not dead yet, although it’s not so bad to be dead given the way you support artists after they die.”