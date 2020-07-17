We Will See Different Characters, Here They Are

ADELE PICARDI / A place in the sun

Tonight, after a break of one hundred days (as it was effectively remarked in the promo passed on the Rai channels), Un posto al sole returns and therefore we will find from the point where we had left all the events interrupted in April in that of Palazzo Palladini .

With the new cycle of episodes, it seems that we will also find some characters that were missing for a while from the soap. Here’s who it is.

A place in the sun spoiler: SARA RICCI will again be Adele Picardi

Adele Picardi will be back soon . The character played by Sara Ricci (who spread the news of her return via Instagram) was in the past the protagonist of a very dramatic storyline of domestic violence and, lastly, of a “skidding” by Renato Poggi (Marzio Honorato) with an inauspicious outcome. What will happen next to Susanna’s mother (Agnese Lorenzini)?

Upas advances: we will also see CINZIA, DOLLY, OTELLO and SERGIO

Also thanks to some Instagram stories, it is also clear that Cinzia (Veronica Mazza) will be back in the game soon . Meanwhile, it is already known that Dolly (Lucianna De Falco), a role absent from Upas for many years, will soon be reintroduced in the events starting from the wedding of Guido (Germano Bellavia) and Mariella (Antonella Prisco).

As evidenced by some images that appeared on the net, we will also be able to see Otello (Lucio Allocca), who has long lived in Indica with Teresa but who reappears occasionally in that of Naples. It is all too easy to imagine that the occasion that will bring him back to Palazzo Palladini will be the wedding of Mariella and Guido, we will see.

Finally, according to some rumors that we anticipate in preview, Sergio Massaro will return to Un posto al sole , the husband of Bice (Lara Sansone), always played by Francesco Procopio . Fun new developments in their household? We will certainly know in the coming weeks! To stay updated on this topic, follow us on Google News by going to this page and clicking the button with the “star” .

