A Mad Passion | Jennifer Lawrence and the True Story Behind the Film

MILAN – Two mad businessmen and a desperate race to conquer power. A story that could have been true. But A crazy passion , directed by Susanne Bier with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, actually takes inspiration from a book. The novel of the same name by Ron Rash, American writer and poet, does what in the intentions of its author is very simple: “Often the best way to talk about the present is through the past” . Published in 2008, it reflects the difficult political situation of those years – in the midst of the presidential elections that led to Barack Obama’s victory – through another period of the country, much more difficult and dramatic.

The story of Serena and George moves, in fact, starting from the years of the Great Depression and the collapse of Wall Street in ’29. All lived from a precise angle: that of a small town in North Carolina. The two, initially in love and happy in their marriage, decide to create an empire of wood through the deforestation of the areas in which they live. He, succubus of his wife, who is the most ambitious of the two, follows Serena on the way to power, without realizing in time that their fate is already written and what they are running into is a ruinous descent.

Of course, the attitude of the two towards those who dare to oppose, whether they are the inhabitants of the country or a group of ecologists, is not a triumph of diplomacy. Anyone who happens on their way, loses their lives. The dynamics between the two spouses seem to follow some aspects of Macbeth, to which the author claims to have been inspired by many of his writings being a great admirer of Shakespeare. And among all, stands out the character of Serena, modern Lady Macbeth, who is the only one to know what she really wants, to be willing to do anything to get it and to have the courage to act accordingly. It looks like an announced tragedy, especially when the wedding starts to fall apart and in the ruinous final clash the results are disastrous for George.

In the passage from the page to the screen, all those characters that – tragically – are proper to man at all times remain: greed, corruption, obsession, unscrupulous pursuit of power. Ron Rash, who considers his most ambitious book a mad passion , is very attached to this story, declaring how «it was a strange experience to write that book, I entered a deep and dark place and I have never been so consumed by a book before or after » . Perhaps thanks to the fact that he created a female character as few exist. Serena, who is the true protagonist of the whole drama, is a strong and ruthless woman, she does not bend over anything or anyone. And a woman with that power, in those years, is rare.

“In American literature I don’t think we have women like you,” stresses the author. Also on the screen, we add. The plot devised by Serena therefore moves between the poetic views of Carolina and the subterfuge in the name of money: a character that we can praise or condemn but who, as the writer declares, is the bearer of a truth: «There are always Serena out there , but there are always people who will fight them and people who will find power by the power of love instead of the desire for power » .