Adele and the Photo That Deludes Fans: No, the New Album Is Not Yet Out

[Ad_1]

Quarantine is also having an impact on Adele . Who has always been shy of social media, is using them more and more often. Within 24 hours the British pop star shared three photos and responded to fans. But giving bad news.

The first photo of Adele

But let’s go in order. The first photo shows her in 2016. On stage at the Glastonbury Festival. While it sends in raptures the more than 200 thousand rushed to the English countryside to listen to her and many other music stars. With a black dress with wide sleeves. Hand embroidered (it took 200 hours!) With stones and sequins on the bodice. Signed by the then designer of Chloé, Clare Waight Keller (ex of Givenchy, for which he had created the wedding dress of Meghan Markle ).

The second and third photos of Adele

It just seemed like a step back in time. But a few hours later here is another post. With two photos. The first portrays Adele crouched in front of the TV. While airing with a portable fan. And watch his concert at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival. But it’s the latest shot that sent fans in raptures. Because « with 5 beers in the body », as reported in the caption. Here she is again dancing free and happy … wearing the famous 2016 Chloé dress.

And although the photo is out of focus, the profound transformation that Adele’s body has undergone in recent months has certainly not gone unnoticed. 40 pounds lost. That not all fans liked. It is one thing to be healthy. Another unrecognizable being. And indeed, the change has been so radical that it has left us speechless.

The secrets of Adele’s home in Los Angeles

Considering the very little information that Adele shares with the fans, the photos posted in her American home have been sifted through the hawk-eyed eyes of Internet users. Who noticed the little hearts put by the pop star on some exposed photos. Privacy, especially that of his son Angelo , is maximum. Adele has so far managed to keep him far from any public situation. So much so that the only photos – stolen – date back to years ago.

But it is what can be glimpsed between the shutters that sparked the fans. In what appears to be the courtyard of the villa, Adele has placed a huge sign for the Tottenham Hale underground stop. That is, that of his house. Because, to put it with you, ” I have wonderful memories of Tottenham. And as the saying goes, you can take a girl out of Tottenham, but you can’t take Tottenham away from the girl . “

The phrase that disappointed Adele fans

The excitement over these unexpected posts on Adele’s social media has sparked fans. Who began to ask her if they were a prelude to an announcement that many are waiting for: the release of the new album.

She herself had said that he would arrive in September. But things have definitely changed. Because on direct question, if she was about to publish new music, the singer replied: « Of course not! The coronavirus is not finished. I’m in quarantine. Put on the mask and be patient . “