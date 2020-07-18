Adele Puts on the 2016 Glastonbury Dress, With 40 KG Less

[Ad_1]

In 2016 she participated in the Glastonbury Festival , where she performed in her biggest hits, including Hello , Skyfall – song for which she won an Oscar in 2013 – and Rolling in the deep .

Four years later, 32-year-old Adele covered that same performance from home, because this year’s Festival was canceled due to the Corona virus and some clips from previous years were aired.

The performance from the living room at home

But, to remember and get back into the mood of that day – despite being in the living room at home – the British singer decided to put on the same embroidered silk dress as Chloé with whom she had performed on stage.

With, however, about forty kilos less than at that time: thanks to the Sirt diet and a tight training program, in the last year – precisely from April 2019, when she separated from her husband (and father of her son) Simon Konecki – the singer-songwriter has left the extra pounds behind, returning to a dazzling shape shown for the first time on her 32nd birthday.

Chloé’s embroidered dress

Adele posted two images on Instagram, both with the same caption ” Five cans of cider “: in the first one she is in pajamas, crouching in front of the TV showing her 2016 performance, while she listlessly refreshes herself with a fan; in the second, however, the singer is seen moving, dancing while wearing the precious dress, for which, at the time, about 200 hours of work were needed to complete her hand embroidery .

The release of the next album

On the same day, but a few hours before, the singer had always posted another image of her from the stage of the 2016 Glastonbury Festival on Instagram.

A fan then took the opportunity to ask her when her next album will be released . “Teaser? Albums coming out today ??? !!!! Tell me now! “, Or,” An anticipation? Is the album out today? Tell me now! “, But she replied that” obviously not, because the Corona virus has not passed . I’m still in quarantine, “he replied,” so wear a mask and be patient . “

The Glastonbury Festival

The Glastonbury Festival, which takes place every year during the last weekend of June and lasts for three days – for a British singer, but not only, it represents a sort of consecration of belonging to the Olympus and participating in it is considered an honor .

In the book Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival, written by Michael and Emily Eavis – the founder and daughter respectively – to celebrate his fifty years, Adele had commented that “Glastonbury for me – and for many other people – is not only a festival . Some of the most significant moments in my life happened there, “he said.

«My happiest, wildest, most affectionate, strangest, saddest moments, those in which I have never felt better , lonely and enlightening. But one thing I have never felt there is being lost … The moment I set foot in Worthy Farm I feel this crazy energy and this connection with that place and with all those who are there ».

Given the commitment and emotions that that event gives, « I definitely don’t have the skills or the energy to go there every year , but when I go there, I still feel it. I feel like I am a little girl again, wandering around constantly looking for people but without worrying ». Bad that it goes, if the fatigue should be too much, Adele can always … look at home!