Adele Speaks to Her Former Personal Trainer: “She Did It for Herself. His Goal Has Never Been to Become Super Thin “

The photo published by Adele on her birthday has gone viral on social media, where for some time now she has been debating the diet followed by the singer who, by her own admission, has lost many pounds for health reasons. So his former personal trainer Pete Geracimo , the architect of his change, has decided to intervene and clarify once and for all how things are, in an attempt to block the wave of body shaming that risks overwhelming the singer. “As a former Adele personal trainer in London, it’s disheartening to read negative comments and phobic accusations that cast doubt on the genuineness of his incredible weight loss. Adele has never pretended to be different from what she is, “she writes in a post on Instagram.

“In my personal experience of working with her I have seen her going through many ups and downs, she has always marched to the rhythm of her drum on her terms. He never undermined his divine talent in any way. He never pretended to be something he wasn’t. What you saw is what you got. And we all fell in love with it, ”explains Pete Geracimo.

“When Adele and I started our journey together, the goal was never having to become super thin. Instead, it was a matter of achieving a state of health and well-being. Especially after the pregnancy and the surgery he underwent, ”he reads again in his post. “When album 25 came out and the tour announced, we had to prepare for a grueling 13-month program. During that time he started training and making better food choices. As a result, he has greatly lost weight and people have noticed it. His physical transformation bounced off every media and the attention he generated was amazing. “

Then came the move to Los Angeles and personal changes, such as divorce. “With change it is natural to acquire a new sense of self and want to be the best version of yourself,” writes the former personal trainer. Proper nutrition and training did the rest: “I couldn’t be more proud and happy for her – he adds -. This metamorphosis is not to sell albums, to advertise or to be a model for others: it is only for herself and for Angelo ”.

The coach concludes his post by calling into question all the users who have severely criticized her: “My hope is that people will appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself only for her own good and that of the family . He has not lost weight to make others feel ‘wrong’ . This personal transformation has nothing to do with you or me: it has only to do with Adele and her life. It hasn’t changed since Adele we grew up with and loved. “