Ariana Grande Posts a Shot on Instagram and Gets Over Five Million Likes

The voice of Dangerous Woman confirms once again the undisputed protagonist of the social network thanks to over 194,000,000 followers

The queen of Instagram? Obviously Ariana Grande. The voice of Into you is unmatched when it comes to social media, not surprisingly, his latest shot got more than five million likes in less than twenty-four hours.

Ariana Grande: the queen of Instagram

194,000,000 followers that make Ariana Grande’s profile the third most popular on the entire platform; better than her only the official Instagram account and that of Cristiano Ronaldo which have respectively 357,000,000 and 230,000,000 followers.

In recent years Ariana Grande has revolutionized the international record scene by imposing itself as a global media phenomenon. The singer, born in 1993 , has conquered the charts all over the world with albums and singles capable of selling millions of copies.

If Ariana Grande’s record success has been extraordinary, its social acclaim has not been less. In fact, the singer has made a climb in the world of the web proving to have no equal; in fact, his latest post has been full of likes conquering more than five million in less than twenty-four hours , a truly monstrous figure.

The photo features the artist, no caption to accompany her, but only many comments from fans.