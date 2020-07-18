Ariana Grande Posts a Shot on Instagram and Gets Over Five Million Likes

The voice of Dangerous Woman confirms once again the undisputed protagonist of the social network thanks to over 194,000,000 followers
The queen of Instagram? Obviously Ariana Grande. The voice of Into you is unmatched when it comes to social media, not surprisingly, his latest shot got more than five million likes in less than twenty-four hours.
Ariana Grande: the queen of Instagram
194,000,000 followers that make Ariana Grande’s profile the third most popular on the entire platform; better than her only the official Instagram account and that of Cristiano Ronaldo which have respectively 357,000,000 and 230,000,000 followers.
In recent years Ariana Grande has revolutionized the international record scene by imposing itself as a global media phenomenon. The singer, born in 1993 , has conquered the charts all over the world with albums and singles capable of selling millions of copies.
If Ariana Grande’s record success has been extraordinary, its social acclaim has not been less. In fact, the singer has made a climb in the world of the web proving to have no equal; in fact, his latest post has been full of likes conquering more than five million in less than twenty-four hours , a truly monstrous figure.
The photo features the artist, no caption to accompany her, but only many comments from fans.
Ariana Grande: success
From Focus to 7 Rings through One Last Time , No Tears Left To Cry and the iconic Thank U, Next . Over the years Ariana Grande has demonstrated her potential by becoming one of the absolute protagonists of the international music scene, in fact her singles have managed to sell millions of copies, also giving her the top of numerous charts.
Great success also for the collaborations, among which Break Free with Zedd , Don’t Call Me Angel with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, Stuck with U with Justin Bieber and the explosive Rain On Me with Lady Gaga , extracted as a second single from Chromatica .
To underline also the excellent responses obtained from his albums, it is enough to think that the album Thank U, Next has managed to sell over two million copies only in the United States of America.