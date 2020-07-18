Crowds Crazy for the Arrival in Milan

The Milan Fashion Week has officially started and until next September 24 will see several internationally renowned Maison present their collections for Spring / Summer 2019. The fashion events around the capital of Lombardy are many, first of all the presentation of the capsule collection designed by Nicki Minaj for Diesel . Upon her arrival in Piazza San Babila, the rapper was literally submerged by the crowd, leaving everyone speechless with her bursting shapes and fluo pink hair.

Nicki Minaj bold at the presentation of his line for Diesel

Nicki Minaj is not only a successful rapper, she has recently launched herself into the world of fashion. In fact, she became a stylist for Diesel, signing an exclusive capsule collection that aims to combat the offenses of the haters. To present it, the singer flew to Milan during the first day of Fashion Week and was literally submerged by the crowd as soon as she arrived in front of the brand store in Piazza San Babila. Minaj left everyone speechless with her bold look. In fact, she wore a colorful and transparent jumpsuit that revealed her nipples, combined with red ankle boots and a black bomber jacket. To complete everything, he opted for a fluorescent pink hair kept loose and with the side row that could not go unnoticed. In short, with the cry of “The Queen is Coming”, Nicki has shown that she has no rivals in terms of sensuality. At this point, fans just have to wait for the arrival of his Diesel collection in stores, certain that it will be characterized by really sexy details.

The Hate Couture collection by Nicki Minaj x Diesel

It’s called Hate Couture and it’s the collection designed by Nicki Minaj for Diesel and presented during Milan Fashion Week. With the motto of “The more hate you wear, the less you care”, he intends to fight the phenomenon of haters on social networks, weakening hatred and transforming the negativity received online into messages that can be worn with pride. The name chosen is not random, since the word U was deleted from the word Haute, usually used in Haute Couture, so as to create “Hate”, or “I hate”. The offensive messages that many have happened to receive online are therefore finished printed on sweatshirts, jackets, parkas, streetwear garments, transformed into unique pieces full of determination to be proud of. but alongside him there are also other talents such as Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne, Bria Vinaite, Tommy Dorfman, Miles Heizer, Yovanna Ventura, Barbie Ferreira, Yoo Ah-In and Jonathan Bellini.