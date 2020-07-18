Don’t Look Up, the New Film With Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett

[Ad_1]

The two Oscar-winning actresses will soon be protagonists, in the role of two astronauts, in the sci-fi comedy directed by Adam McKAy

Don’t Look Up: An Oscar production

Jennifer Lawrence (Oscar winner for the film Joy) and Cate Blanchett, who has won 2 statuettes, respectively for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, will act together in Don’To Look up, the next Netflix-branded film.

The direction will be entrusted to Adam McKay. The director, who with his last work Vice-Man in the Shadow obtained 8 Oscar nominations (not to mention that he won one for the screenplay of The Big Bet) called the film a gloomy satire, along the lines of movies like Doctor Strange Love, Sex & Power, Fifth Power. McKay was chosen for his ability to deal with complex and burning issues with the right dose of irony. On the other hand, the filmmaker has made his bones in high comedy television programs such as Saturday Night Live

and the Funny or Die Presents, Adam said he was excited to be able to direct Jennifer Lawrence (which will be directed by Paolo Sorrentino in Mob Girl). And speaking of Lawrence’s prowess, the director said: “I am not so excited about making this film with Jennifer. It is what the people of the seventeenth century called ‘a talent for dynamite’. And the fact that Netflix views this film as a world comedy puts the highest level for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way. “

Don’t Look Up: the plot of the film

The film starts with a very disturbing start. A giant asteroid is about to hit our planet. To discover the disturbing are two not particularly bright astronomers. The two women then decide to leave for a media tour in order to warn humanity of danger. But the feat will prove to be anything but simple. Don’t Look Up he was originally supposed to be produced by Paramount Picure, but Net Flix took over.

And Scott Sauber, head of the film section of the global streaming giant, commented on the project as follows: “ Adam McKay has always had great timing when it comes to making intelligent, relevant and irreverent films that describe our culture. Even though it somehow ends up predicting the imminent death of planet Earth, we are excited to add this to our list before it all ends. “

Shooting should have started in April, but due to the coronavirus emergency (UPDATES – SPECIAL – THE MAP), at the moment it is not known when the first clapperboard will be beaten. Instead, it is now certain that in addition to Jennifer Lawrence the cast will see the presence of Cate Blanchett. It will therefore be very stimulating to see two stars duet in the role of two not particularly gifted scientists.

It is indeed a particularly happy moment for Blanchett’s career. In addition to the TV series Mrs. America, produced by HBO, and Stateless (soon on Netfix), Cate will be the protagonist of the film Borderlands, transposition of the famous videogame directed by Eli Roth, and is in negotiation to participate in the film Armageddon Time by James Gray. In short, when the cinema finally starts again, the Australian actress will not have time to get bored.