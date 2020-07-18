Fedez, Photo With Leone and the Ex Pornstar Mia Khalifa: «One Day You Will Thank Me»

Fedez , the little Lion and Mia Khalifa . It is the latest shot published on Instagram by the rapper, who met the ex Lebanese pornstar – naturalized American – in his home in Los Angeles. Leone in the photo seems rather annoyed, but Fedez’s caption is laughable: «Now you cry, but one day you will show this photo to your classmates and you will thank me».

IN DEPTH





Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and Leone driven out of a playground in Los Angeles: the story of rapper

Chiara Ferragni in Rome, madness in via del Tritone: hundreds in line for the super influencer

Mia Khalifa was a guest of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in Los Angeles, together with her husband Robert Sandberg. Her career in the world of porn ended now in 2016, but the videos of the Lebanese actress are still among the most searched for on the web. The little Lion, however, seems not to like it. At least for now.