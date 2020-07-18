Harry Styles Is in Italy With a New Look: The Web Is on Fire

1 To arrive in Italy is nothing less than Harry Styles. The singer’s web and fans are inflamed and searches begin to find the ex member of One Direction

For several years now, the heart of the whole world has been beating Harry Styles . The ex member of One Direction after the break from the band officially started his solo career, achieving a crazy success. Two albums released, which have climbed the charts, and several hits extracted from the singer’s record projects. In the meantime, in a few months, health emergency permitting, Harry’s new tour will also start , which will also touch our country with two stages in Turin and Bologna. However it seems that the artist has chosen to return well before these highly anticipated live shows, already sold out for weeks.

In fact, unexpectedly for some hours we have learned that Harry Styles is in Italy , and to reveal it is nothing less than Massimo Bottura . In fact, the well-known chef has posted a photo on his social networks in the company of the singer, who appears with a new look . Many have in fact like Harry , who a few weeks ago ended up at the center of the controversy, has decided to grow a mustache, and it is already unleashing the web. But let’s go back to the image in question, taken at the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena .

Of course, from the first moment, users on social networks have wondered what Styles is doing in Italy , and there are many theories about it. According to some, in fact, Harry would be enjoying the well-deserved holidays, while others, considering the connection of Bottura with Gucci , believe that the singer has been chosen for a collaboration with the fashion brand.

In the meantime, the web literally became inflamed when learning that Harry Styles is in Italy . The fans of the singer have in fact already taken action to go in search of their idol, although currently it is not yet clear when the photo dates back. It is not excluded that the image posted by Bottura was taken a few days ago. Pending further news, we read some of the comments from users on social media, which are commenting on the arrival of Styles in our country.