Hunger Games: The Fiery Girl, Jennifer Lawrence and the Most Disgusting Scene to Shoot

In an interview about the scene most disgusting of Hunger Games: Catching Fire , film of 2013 directed by Francis Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence said angrily: “I had to eat a raw fish and I hate fish. And then it was like eating sushi in a restaurant, I had to hold a fish in my hands and eat it in bites without worrying about skin and bones. For the record: the taste of raw fish is identical to the stench. “

During what has been defined by Jennifer Lawrence as the most disgusting scene in Hunger Games: The fiery girl, the actress had to bite a raw fish.

Hunger Games: the fiery girl, Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet of Rome Film Festival 2013

The actress added that the crew tried to encourage her, albeit in vain, during the filming of the scene: “They kept saying that it was just like eating sushi, while I thought to myself: I’m looking at it and no, it’s not like eating sushi and then I don’t like fish. In any case I pretended nothing, I just asked for soy sauce and rice and I finished the scene. “

The actors do everything to make the characters they play on the screen more credible: from weight loss, to the months in the gym until they completely shave their heads and, remaining faithful to this form of methodical acting, Jennifer Lawrence has faced her role with dedication in order to enter the skin of Katniss Everdeen, her character, during the filming of Hunger Games: the fiery girl.