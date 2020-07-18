I Black Eyed Peas With Maluma (Video, Text and Translation)

A new success for Black Eyed Peas , which this time make us dream with the single Feel The Beat in collaboration with Maluma . The song which is already a huge success, with millions of streams and views, is taken from the last album of the Translation group .
The engaging rhythm that has always characterized the Black Eyed Peas hits is the strong point of the song also in this case. The bass that pump powerful and rhythmic accompanied by the unmistakable voice of Will.I.Am and the other members of the group, and finally the collaboration of Maluma that bears his Latin imprint, make Feel The Beat a really good song.
The official video of Feel The Beat by Black Eyed Peas
The song Feel The Beat was presented together with the official video (which we show you at the top of the article) directed by Ben Mor and which already has over 70 million views. Very important to note that, at the beginning of the clip, the Black Eyed Peas wanted to send an important message against racism and all types of discrimination and violence.
Here is what is reported at the beginning of the video of Feel The Beat :
In these dark times, music will shine brightly.
The Black Eyed Peas express solidarity with all those who fight racism and all forms of injustice
An important message that, although it doesn’t have much to do with the lyrics, reveals a stance by Black Eyed Peas against all racism (and we certainly didn’t expect the opposite) which is of fundamental importance in these times.
The video is a real explosion of lights and colors, with the Black Eyed Peas and Maluma singing and moving geometric and colorful spaces, sometimes psychedelic. A simple idea that goes well with the style of the group and the sense of the song.
And what do you think? Do you like Black Eyed Pead’s Feel The Beat? Leave a comment at the end of the article to let us know, but first read the full text of the song and its translation below.
Feel The Beat
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Maluma, baby
Woah!
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Baby, I can feel it
I feel the beat
Baby, I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
When I live in the environment It
does not put ‘much mind
Pass it with brandy
And so that you see how good it feels and
She has a big but natural ass
She says that she inherited it from her mom
And I believe it because from what I see She
breaks the album with that wiggle
And I believe it, I hope she gives me a chance
Although I know that she does not believe in romance , baby
Because from what I see
Break the album with that wiggle
And I believe it, I hope it gives me a chance
Although I know that she does not believe in romance, baby
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Can you feel the beat?
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Baby, I can feel it
I feel the beat
Baby, I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Baby girl, you my superstar
You the light that I see
On my lap like a computer
Yea mami, shake your booty así
Mami look at how cute you are, yeah
Baby, gimme your body
Let me do you like I wanna do you, yeah
Mira, dice
Mami, tienes tetas grandes pero natural
They not from a doctor ‘cause she got ‘em from her mom
Baby got a halo
And I can never say no
Cause she got a booty like J. lo
Girl, you got a halo
And I’m checkin’ out your angles
You a sexy devil and my angel, baby
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Can you feel the beat?
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Puedo sentirlo
Can you feel the beat?
Baby, I can feel it
I feel the beat
Baby, I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
No e ‘Latin, but says “daddy” You
do not want boyfriend but she is pa’ me
Everything ‘you throw, never answers
No na’ to do, she’s like
E ‘the queen of the night
with me pulling the to’a pose
Ya vamono ‘p’al after party
I wanna feel your sexy body on me
Girl your booty like pastel, cake
I’ma kill the booty cartel, boom
Girl you always be my angel
Rock the halo, yup, you my bad gal, ay
You got the best ass in the world
Mami, dame dulce, dame caramel
You my morena, mami lookin’ buena
Wanna put you in the Louis in the Chanel, ay
Baby, got my love on grande, grande
Baby, won’t you give it to me? Dame, dame
Mami give me pum pum Monday, every day
Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait
Mami, won’t you come and tell me how you really want it?
If you really, really want it, baby, I’m givin it to you
I’ll be all up in it, baby, I’ll be all up on it
When I make you feel it betcha you’ll be screamin’ Hallelujah
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Translation
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
Maluma, baby
Wow!
Can I hear it Can you hear the beat?
can I feel it
Can you hear the beat?
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
I feel the beat
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear the beat
Can you hear the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear it
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear it
Can you hear the beat?
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
I feel the beat
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear the beat
Can you hear the beat?
I can feel the beat
Baby, you’re my superstar
You are the light I see
I bend like a computer
Yes honey, move your ass like this
Honey look how cute you are, yes
Baby, give me your body
Let me do what I want with you, yes
look (says)
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear it
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear it
Can you hear the beat?
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
I feel the beat
Baby, I feel it, oh-oh
Can you hear the beat? Can
I hear the beat
Can you hear the beat?
I can feel the beat
Girl your booty like crayon, cake
I’ll kill your ass, boom-boom
Girl you’re always my angel
You got the best ass in the world
Honey, give me sweet, give me caramel
You’re my brunette, honey, you’re beautiful
I want to put you in Louis and Chanel, hey
Baby , I have my love on Big, Big Baby, don’t you give it to me? Give me, give me
Treasure give me pum-pum Monday, every day
Friday, Saturday, Sunday, wait,
Honey, won’t you come and tell me how you really want it?
If you really want it, baby, I’ll give it to you
I’ll be fine
, baby , I’ll always think about it When I make you feel the sheet, you will scream Hallelujah
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see that my love shines in the dark?