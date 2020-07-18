I Black Eyed Peas With Maluma (Video, Text and Translation)

A new success for Black Eyed Peas , which this time make us dream with the single Feel The Beat in collaboration with Maluma . The song which is already a huge success, with millions of streams and views, is taken from the last album of the Translation group .

The engaging rhythm that has always characterized the Black Eyed Peas hits is the strong point of the song also in this case. The bass that pump powerful and rhythmic accompanied by the unmistakable voice of Will.I.Am and the other members of the group, and finally the collaboration of Maluma that bears his Latin imprint, make Feel The Beat a really good song.

The official video of Feel The Beat by Black Eyed Peas

The song Feel The Beat was presented together with the official video (which we show you at the top of the article) directed by Ben Mor and which already has over 70 million views. Very important to note that, at the beginning of the clip, the Black Eyed Peas wanted to send an important message against racism and all types of discrimination and violence.

Here is what is reported at the beginning of the video of Feel The Beat :

In these dark times, music will shine brightly.

The Black Eyed Peas express solidarity with all those who fight racism and all forms of injustice

An important message that, although it doesn’t have much to do with the lyrics, reveals a stance by Black Eyed Peas against all racism (and we certainly didn’t expect the opposite) which is of fundamental importance in these times.

The video is a real explosion of lights and colors, with the Black Eyed Peas and Maluma singing and moving geometric and colorful spaces, sometimes psychedelic. A simple idea that goes well with the style of the group and the sense of the song.

And what do you think? Do you like Black Eyed Pead’s Feel The Beat? Leave a comment at the end of the article to let us know, but first read the full text of the song and its translation below.

Feel The Beat

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Maluma, baby

Woah!

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Baby, I can feel it

I feel the beat

Baby, I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

When I live in the environment It

does not put ‘much mind

Pass it with brandy

And so that you see how good it feels and

She has a big but natural ass

She says that she inherited it from her mom

And I believe it because from what I see She

breaks the album with that wiggle

And I believe it, I hope she gives me a chance

Although I know that she does not believe in romance , baby

Because from what I see

Break the album with that wiggle

And I believe it, I hope it gives me a chance

Although I know that she does not believe in romance, baby

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Can you feel the beat?

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Baby, I can feel it

I feel the beat

Baby, I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Baby girl, you my superstar

You the light that I see

On my lap like a computer

Yea mami, shake your booty así

Mami look at how cute you are, yeah

Baby, gimme your body

Let me do you like I wanna do you, yeah

Mira, dice

Mami, tienes tetas grandes pero natural

They not from a doctor ‘cause she got ‘em from her mom

Baby got a halo

And I can never say no

Cause she got a booty like J. lo

Girl, you got a halo

And I’m checkin’ out your angles

You a sexy devil and my angel, baby

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Can you feel the beat?

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Puedo sentirlo

Can you feel the beat?

Baby, I can feel it

I feel the beat

Baby, I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

No e ‘Latin, but says “daddy” You

do not want boyfriend but she is pa’ me

Everything ‘you throw, never answers

No na’ to do, she’s like

E ‘the queen of the night

with me pulling the to’a pose

Ya vamono ‘p’al after party

I wanna feel your sexy body on me

Girl your booty like pastel, cake

I’ma kill the booty cartel, boom

Girl you always be my angel

Rock the halo, yup, you my bad gal, ay

You got the best ass in the world

Mami, dame dulce, dame caramel

You my morena, mami lookin’ buena

Wanna put you in the Louis in the Chanel, ay

Baby, got my love on grande, grande

Baby, won’t you give it to me? Dame, dame

Mami give me pum pum Monday, every day

Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait

Mami, won’t you come and tell me how you really want it?

If you really, really want it, baby, I’m givin it to you

I’ll be all up in it, baby, I’ll be all up on it

When I make you feel it betcha you’ll be screamin’ Hallelujah

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Translation

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

Maluma, baby

Wow!

Can I hear it Can you hear the beat?

can I feel it

Can you hear the beat?

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

I feel the beat

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear the beat

Can you hear the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear it

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear it

Can you hear the beat?

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

I feel the beat

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear the beat

Can you hear the beat?

I can feel the beat

Baby, you’re my superstar

You are the light I see

I bend like a computer

Yes honey, move your ass like this

Honey look how cute you are, yes

Baby, give me your body

Let me do what I want with you, yes

look (says)

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear it

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear it

Can you hear the beat?

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

I feel the beat

Baby, I feel it, oh-oh

Can you hear the beat? Can

I hear the beat

Can you hear the beat?

I can feel the beat

Girl your booty like crayon, cake

I’ll kill your ass, boom-boom

Girl you’re always my angel

You got the best ass in the world

Honey, give me sweet, give me caramel

You’re my brunette, honey, you’re beautiful

I want to put you in Louis and Chanel, hey

Baby , I have my love on Big, Big Baby, don’t you give it to me? Give me, give me

Treasure give me pum-pum Monday, every day

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, wait,

Honey, won’t you come and tell me how you really want it?

If you really want it, baby, I’ll give it to you

I’ll be fine

, baby , I’ll always think about it When I make you feel the sheet, you will scream Hallelujah

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see that my love shines in the dark?