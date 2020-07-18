Jennifer Lawrence: After the Honeymoon, the New Film by Paolo Sorrentino

Jennifer Lawrence leaves her husband Cooke Maroney for … Paolo Sorrentino. After the honeymoon, in fact, the time has come to go back to work. Photo Ap. BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF JENNIFERE AND COOKE

The honeymoon is over. In the sense that the sabbatical year that Jennifer Lawrence took to dedicate herself to the preparations and then to the wedding with Cooke Maroney is over. In fact, the actress is about to return to the set. With Paolo Sorrentino .

Jennifer Lawrence, apparently, has left her husband Cooke Maroney to take care of the art gallery she works for, the prestigious Gladstone Gallery in New York. To dedicate himself to … Mafia. It is said that the actress, Oscar winner for The positive side , is looking for all kinds of information on organized crime of the 50s, 60s and 70s in New York to play the role of a mafia.

The film is taken from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld , written by Teresa Carpenter in 1992. It tells the true story of Arlyne Brickman , Mafia’s wife who becomes an informant for the FBI.

” Arlyne was the daughter of a Jewish criminal with a passion for Italian men, ” says Paolo Sorrentino. At the end of the year he will direct the film and produce it together with Lorenzo Mieli (the same team behind the success of The Young Pope and The New Pope ). Arlyne’s character is certainly interesting, given the adventurous and never peaceful life she has lived since she was very young.

An example? Apparently the young Arlyne has been entertaining the boys in the backseat of cars since she was 12 years old. ” She didn’t know how to be herself, ” Sorrentino comments with the Daily Mail . His model, explains the Italian director, Oscar winner for The Great Beauty , was Virginia Hill , the fiery-red-haired girlfriend of the mobster Bugsy Siegel (played on the big screen by Annette Bening in Bugsy ).

Away from the scene for some time now, Jennifer Lawrence returns to the cinema with a great starring role in a film that – beyond the topic – falls within the sphere of auteur cinema. What, moreover, with which he began his career. Mob girl comes two years after Red Sparrow , the film where Jennifer plays a Russian spy, and three years after Mother’s big flop ! , directed by ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky .

