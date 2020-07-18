Jennifer Lawrence Got Drunk to Shoot the Sex Scene

Passengers is a 2016 science fiction film, directed by Morten Tyldum starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt . The plot revolves around Aurora, played by Lawrence, who finds herself hibernated in a cryogenic sleep. However, due to a malfunction of the freezing mechanism, Jim (played by Chris Pratt) is forced to awaken the girl 60 years earlier than the set date.

In the narrative arc of the story, the two become more and more intimate, up to the fateful sex scene . Quite obvious given the film, but really worrying for the actress. In fact, Lawrence said, when Passengers was about to go out to the cinema, how he had to get drunk to be able to shoot that scene. That was in fact the first time that the girl, star of Hunger Games, filmed such a scene.

It was very bizarre when I shot my first real sex scene. I was quite drunk. However, the anxiety has grown over time since, when I got home, I began to wonder “What did I do? I do not know”. It was the first time that I kissed a married man and it was a horrible feeling. I know this is part of my job, but I couldn’t hone it in my stomach. So I called my mom to reassure me.

On the other hand, Chris Pratt, when questioned on the subject, declared how he had to work to calm his colleague in view of that scene.

Our job is to minimize the embarrassment, make sure that there are only necessary people on the set, have a closed set, check that everything is in place and do everything in our power to reassure the partner.

Passengers will air on Rai 2 tonight at 9.20pm . Will you see him again to try to find signs of Lawrence’s drunkenness in that scene?