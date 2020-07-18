Jennifer Lawrence Her First Twitter Posts (Against Racism)

“Una vojeur. I look but I don’t comment” with these words Jennifer Lawrence had described her relationship with social networks in 2018. But now it seems that something has changed . The Oscar-winning actress, in fact, decided to open a Twitter account for a very specific reason: to make her voice heard against systemic racism. As a demonstration of the commitment and unequivocal purpose of Jennifer’s arrival on social networks, the account bears the wording “RepUS” short for RepresentUs, an association of which JLaw is a member who fights against corruption and lobbying in politics (and in the countryside election).

No photography, no “Here I am”, no celebratory post catcher-follower: the first two contents published by Jennifer Lawrence were two political statements related to both the very high incarceration rate of Afro-descendants in the United States (one in four) and to raise the case of Breonna Taylor , an African American woman from Louiville, killed by police in her home and for whom no one has yet asked for justice.

Specifically, the second post is a long letter, signed in his own hand, in which the actress asks for justice for Breonna by addressing directly to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Mr. Cameron, the longer the wait for the indictment of the cops Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson the more his trust erodes.”

A tough and strong position that will probably not go unnoticed but also a brilliant example for all those who, perhaps, are still prevaricating