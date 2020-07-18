Jennifer Lawrence Returns to Inspire Dior as a Fashion Icon (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence , who has been the muse of the Maison Dior for over eight years, returns to take on the role of fashion icon for the fashion house’s new autumn 2020 campaign.

The Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, after almost a decade of collaboration with the Maison Dior, reconfirms the iconic face of the famous fashion house.

Dior House invites us to discover the video campaign recently published for the Dior Fall 2020 collection. Photographed in December by Brigitte Niedermair, the campaign shows a conventional, but not “boring” line. And Jennifer Lawrence fits perfectly into the sensations that Dior would like to convey.

Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who joined the company in 2016, has created another fabulous and timeless collection for Dior, with black notes and a passionate red.

The video spot, which seems very minimal and retro, showcases some of the items in the line: classic leather, warm wool, lace, silk, gold and pearls adapt to Lawrence, which represents the modern woman.

Lawrence’s naked make-up and messy chignon don’t distract from clothes and accessories: elegant coats, chique dresses, aristocratic jewels and, of course, Lady Dior Ultra-Matte and Dior Bobby Bags.

Despite being the legendary source of inspiration for the fashion house for almost a decade, Lawrence does not consider himself a fashion icon at all, as he once said in a famous and absolutely hilarious way: “I wouldn’t really call myself an icon of fashion. I would call myself someone who dresses in an elegant way. I feel like a voice in my head: “Dance, monkey, dance” when I go on the red carpet. I would define myself more as a stage monkey. “