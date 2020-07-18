Jennifer Lawrence Sells Her Super Luxury New York Penthouse. Photo and Video

Jennifer Lawrence vende il suo attico super lusso di New York. Foto e video

The actress has lowered the price by 3 million since last July: a glamorous duplex penthouse in New York’s Upper East Side on the top of The Laurel, a 30-storey apartment building. Which is a marvel

Jennifer Lawrence ( SPECIAL ) sells her spectacular penthouse in New York, on the Upper East Side. An extra-luxury apartment, which however costs an eye of the head: 12 million dollars – PHOTO | VIDEO

DISCOUNT OF 3 MILLION – If you think it is an excessive figure, know that since last July the price has even been lowered by more than 3 million: originally the actress in fact claimed 15.6 million. But the luxury market in Manhattan is in crisis and no one seems willing to pass out. ALL GOSSIP

ONE STEP FROM THE SKY – The apartment is a glamorous duplex on top of a thirty-storey apartment block, known as The Laurel: from there you can practically see the whole city. It stretches for 380 square meters and boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and almost all glass walls. ALL THE VIDEOS

OPTIONAL FROM NABABBI – Not enough. Options include a large games room with billiards and something 280 square meters of terrace on two floors, with outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pergola and ping pong table. The building also offers full-time doorman, sauna, swimming pool, gym and cinema. Superstar stuff.

e.m.

