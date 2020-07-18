Jennifer Lawrence Sells Her Super Luxury New York Penthouse. Photo and Video

The actress has lowered the price by 3 million since last July: a glamorous duplex penthouse in New York’s Upper East Side on the top of The Laurel, a 30-storey apartment building. Which is a marvel

Jennifer Lawrence sells her spectacular penthouse in New York, on the Upper East Side. An extra-luxury apartment, which however costs an eye of the head: 12 million dollars

DISCOUNT OF 3 MILLION – If you think it is an excessive figure, know that since last July the price has even been lowered by more than 3 million: originally the actress in fact claimed 15.6 million. But the luxury market in Manhattan is in crisis and no one seems willing to pass out.

ONE STEP FROM THE SKY – The apartment is a glamorous duplex on top of a thirty-storey apartment block, known as The Laurel: from there you can practically see the whole city. It stretches for 380 square meters and boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and almost all glass walls.

OPTIONAL FROM NABABBI – Not enough. Options include a large games room with billiards and something 280 square meters of terrace on two floors, with outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pergola and ping pong table. The building also offers full-time doorman, sauna, swimming pool, gym and cinema.

