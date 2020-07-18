Jennifer Lawrence, the 5 Movies We Love Her Most for

[Ad_1]

How much we miss Jennifer Lawrence : it is a lot of time that is missing from the big screen and, also thanks to the pandemic that has stopped all productions, who knows how long we should wait to see one of our favorite actresses.

Yes, because J-Law (as it is called, without making confusion with pop star Jennifer Lopez, that is J-Lo) in just ten years – her starring debut is in 2010, with A freezing winter , which earned her her first Oscar nominations – has been able to conquer critics and audiences from all over the world.

Extremely reserved in private life, also following the bad case of fappening of which she was victim, how explosive in social events – J-Law is one of the best photobomber of the red carpet, on which she often gave epic slips – the Lawrence is from some time out of the spotlight, so much so that many wonder what happened to it.

Jennifer Lawrence’s last appearance at the cinema dates back to 2019, when she put Mystica’s (blue) clothes back on in the disappointing spin-off X-Men – Dark Phoenix , which arrived after two other titles that did not shine, such as Mother! (2017) by Darren Aronofsky and Red Sparrow (2018) by Francis Lawrence, who, however, gave us super sexy scenes with the actress in the role of the former Russian dancer-spy Dominika.

Aside from Dark Phoenix, 2019 was a poorly cinematic year for the actress who, on the other hand, dedicated herself to a very special personal project: in autumn she got married to the art collector Cooke Maroney, with whom she was engaged from the previous year.

Marriage aside, Jennifer Lawrence fans shouldn’t despair, because in the near future of the actress there are already two big film projects coming up.

One, announced a few months ago, is Paolo Sorrentino’s Mob Girl , a film in which J-Law will be the protagonist and producer.

The second is the sci-fi comedy Don’t look up , produced by Netflix and directed by Adam McKay ( The Big Bet; Vice) who would have insisted on having Jennifer on board the project, that is, the story of a couple of low-level astronomers who leave on tour to warn the population of the impending end, according to them from an asteroid that, in the next collision with the Earth will put an end to humanity.

Looking forward to seeing her on the big screen, here are the 5 films with Jennifer Lawrence that we love most .

The bright side – Silver Linings Playbook (2013)

Directed by: David O. Russell

At 21, she plays the part of the widow Tiffany in this film, an adaptation of the novel by Matthew Quick ( The silver rim of the clouds ), the first of a series signed by director David O. Russell. The film received eight 2013 Oscar nominations, but Jennifer Lawrence won the statuette for Best Leading Actress.

Hunger Games (2012)

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

The adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ literary saga would not have been as successful if J-Law had not been to give body and soul to the rebel hero Katniss Everdeen.

American Hustle – Appearance Tricks (2014)

Directed by: David O. Russell

Out of ten nominations, she did not win any Oscars, but our Jennifer received the Golden Globe as a supporting actress, while she found Bradely Cooper and director Russell on the set, in addition to Christian Bale and Amy Adams to tell a story (true ) of scam and corruption.

Joy (2015)

Directed by: David O. Russell

Again directed by “her” Russel and with her colleague Bradley Cooper, her interpretation of Joy Mangan, inventor of the Miracle Mop (a floor mop) and founder of a commercial empire, earned her her fourth Oscar nomination. Jennifer becomes the first actress to receive four nominations within 25 years.

Passengers (2016)

Directed by: Morten Tyldum

Not particularly appreciated by critics, despite two Oscar nominations and a good success at the box office, the sci-fi film offers cult scenes thanks to the erotic tension between the protagonists, the two astronauts who came out of hibernation in space Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

