Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Together in a New Song

Jennifer Lopez has announced a bomb collaboration . The singer of ” Let’s Get Loud ” has published, on her Instagram profile, two shots that portray her in the company of Maluma . The caption leaves no way out: ” Are you ready? “. A duet that even before seeing the light is already a huge success.
JLo is a star worldwide, not only as a singer: his career is, in fact, also dotted with many awards in the film industry . Maluma, for his part, is one of the most popular artists of recent times . The two together will be really explosive.
Obviously the post has received many views, likes and comments. The followers learned the news with joy and can’t wait to listen to the couple at work.
