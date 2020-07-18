Katy Perry: Clown Outfits, Exaggerated Makeup and Baby Bump in the “Smile” Video Clip

Are you afraid of clowns? Then the cure for your phobia could be the video clip of ” Smile ” by Katy Perry , or rather the video performance of the track that gives the title to her new album, coming next August 14th. The singer and future mother in mini version dances and sings between maxi objects, while she finds her smile after a period of pain (this is the meaning of the song). The clothes, the exaggerated makeup and even the manicure, confirm that he really took the theme of the clown seriously , as the album cover had announced.

In addition to the title track, “Smile “ , it also contains the main single “Daisies “ . The tracks follow the release of the ballad “Never Worn White “ , the song with which he announced to the world to wait for his first daughter with Orlando Bloom. There will also be a song entitled “What Makes A Woman”, dedicated to the first daughter, whose birth is expected this summer.