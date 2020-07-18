Katy Perry, Eric Prydz and Ver: West Are the New Guests of Tomorrowland

[Ad_1]

Increasingly rich in content Tomorrowland Around The World , the digital festival scheduled on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July in pay-per-view mode on the Tomorrowland website. Fresh news of these days the presence of three additional special guests, which are added to a roster composed of over 60 artists representing the best of world electronic music. Katy Perry , Eric Prydz and VER: WEST are added to names of the caliber of Adam Beyer , Amelie Lens , Armin van Buuren , Charlotte de Witte , David Guetta , Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike , Kölsch, Lost Frequencies , Martin Garrix , Paul Kalkbrenner , Steve Aoki and Tale of Us.

Katy Perry is one of the artists who has sold the most records in history; in the last weekend of July it will dazzle the Tomorrowland People around the world with a breathtaking show and a series of special effects, performing its most proverbial successes, many of which have become among the absolute hits of the 21st century, thus as it will preview some tracks of “Smile”, his fifth upcoming album, which will be released on August 14th. A Tomorrowland Around The World Eric Prydzwill preview its brand new [CELL.] show. In past years Tomorrowland and the revered Swedish DJ and producer Prydz have always worked together in the best way; so they thought to develop together a unique show for this digital edition of the Belgian festival. And always on the subject of world premieres, Tijs Verwest , better known as Tiësto, will make its debut at Tomorrowland Around the World; on the iconic Freedom Stage he will unveil his new VER: WEST melodic house project.

Tomorrowland Around the World, the digital festival