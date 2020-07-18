Katy Perry Pregnant: Childbirth Expected Shortly

Pregnant Katy Perry shows herself in all her new mum splendor, with her baby bump in full view and now close to giving birth . When is the expected date of birth of the baby that the singer had with Orlando Bloom? And will it be a boy or will it be a girl?

Katy Perry’s baby bump pregnant with her son with partner Orlando Bloom grows. And the singer puts it on display with beautiful shots on Instagram. For the pop queen it is the first child. Indeed, daughter, since she will be female and will be a girl. There are a few weeks left for the happy event, given that the expected date of delivery is expected in the summer. She is simply in seventh heaven for this new experience.

The pop star is on vacation in Malibu together with her boyfriend and has been immortalized in a fuchsia one-piece swimsuit, from which the belly appears which is ready to give birth to the couple’s first baby. For Orlando Bloom is not the first daughter, since she already has a child born from the union with Miranda Kerr , a model with whom she divorced in 2013.

Even the pop star on Instagram and other social media continues to post photos of her baby bump, to update her fans about her first pregnancy, for which she literally said she was electrified. She is looking forward to being able to hold her first baby in her arms, born of great love with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2015. They have been friends for a long time, they have also had a crisis that has kept them apart for a while.

But then they got back together and decided to expand the family. On March 5, 2020, the announcement of the first child.

The couple will have a female: the announcement was made on Instagram, with a photo of Orlando Bloom with her face covered in pink cream. Clearer than that!