Katy Perry Would Have Asked Jennifer Aniston to Be the Godmother of the Daughter Who Waits With Orlando Bloom

Two hyper-famous parents, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom , and an equally famous godmother: Jennifer Aniston !

The singer and the actor would have asked the Friends star to be the godmother of the little girl they are waiting for .

A Mirror source revealed that: ” Katy and Jen are very close. During the lockdown, they went for remote walks together and spend a lot of time chatting .” Their relationship is actually not new because the artist and the actress have been friends for about a decade.

The same insider said that Jennifer Aniston ” started to cry “ when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom asked her if she wanted to play that important role for her future daughter.

Katy Perry has publicly revealed that she is pregnant through the video “Never Worn White” early last March. It seems that to choose the girl’s name , she and Orlando Bloom will wait to meet her in person.

In his new album which will be released on August 14 , there will be a song entirely dedicated to his daughter .