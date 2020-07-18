Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, or Will Smith? David Ayer on the Harley, Joker and Deadshot Triangle

In recent weeks, with the new popularity of Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut movement , director David Ayer has begun to reveal several behind the scenes scenes on the 2016 cinecomic production, and one of these concerned the love triangle between Harley Quinn, Joker and Deadshot.

Yes, you read that right, because according to what was reported in the original version wanted by the director, the anti-heroine of Margot Robbie should have left the villain played by Jared Leto to fall in love with Will Smith’s paid killer : this sub-plot was abandoned during the development, but now Ayer through his Twitter page has revealed some more details about the matter.

Some fans, in fact, reacted badly to this revelation accusing the director of not having understood Harley Quinn’s love for Joker, but as you can see in the post below Ayer defended himself nonchalantly and promptly pointing out that Harley and Deadshot have also had a relationship in the comics. In addition, responding to another fan who contested the idea of ​​making Harley fall in love with another villain after Joker had done so much to ‘save her’, she replied: ” Harley is an independent woman, her life is the his and not Joker’s . “

What do you think about it? But above all, do you think HBO Max will ever distribute Ayer Cut? Tell us in the comments.