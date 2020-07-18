Mia Khalifa Against Arsenal, Vitoria Guimaraes Gives Her the Shirt: “Welcome”

Mia Khalifa never hid her sporting hatred for Arsenal: “Their players pee sitting.” And Vitoria Guimaraes takes advantage of it.

Mia Khalifa continues her personal battle against Arsenal on social media and so, after celebrating Watford’s goals, she is now ready to cheer for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League .

With DAZN you follow 3 matches of Serie A TIM per day IN STREAMING, LIVE AND ON DEMAND

The ex Lebanese porn star is also a big West Ham fan , historically rival Arsenal club. Hence the strong sporting hatred of Khalifa towards the Gunners. So much so that Khalifa herself at the time of the draw let herself go to a not really elegant comment.

” Arsenal players sit when they pee. This is for people in Portugal who can’t hear me from the UK.”

@miakhalifa now you’re ready to support @VitoriaSC1922 on October!💪

Welcome to the team!⚫️⚪️

DM us the address📪 pic.twitter.com/fKPpcZe69n – Vitória Sport Clube (@ VitoriaSC1922) September 17, 2019

The appeal was therefore promptly picked up by Vitoria Guimaraes, a Portuguese club that will face Arsenal in the Europa League and that has asked Khalifa for its support.

Support that the former porn star did not miss and that she received a personalized Vitoria Guimaraes shirt with the number 1 as a gift: “Welcome to the team, give us the address”.