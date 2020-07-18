Mia Khalifa, New Nose and Vent on Social Media

Former red-light actress Mia Khalifa has just undergone rhinoplasty to improve the shape of her nose. The ex Lebanese pornstar thus narrated his intervention on social media, considering it as a moment that changed her life. The artist friend of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has however seized the ball to also send a deeper message to her Instagram fans.

Mia Khalifa, the appeal to fans

“Being transparent about this has never been in question. Do not idealize the women you see on social networks and avoid focusing your self-esteem on judgments that are not realistic “. Recall that Mia Khalifa has remained v ittima of an accident in the chest during a hockey game in 2018. On that occasion, the young actress was saved thanks to the prosthesis previously installed in his breast.