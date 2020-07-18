Mia Khalifa Unleashed in Premier: “I Support Any Team Playing Against Arsenal”

Mia Khalifa attends Watford-Arsenal live and gives a show: she drains a whole beer after the Hornets’ goal. You support West Ham.
Mia Khalifa , as many will know, is a former Lebanese pornographic actress, naturalized in the United States. Now, however, for some time now, he has been talking about himself above all for his football outings. In fact, she confessed to being a big fan of West Ham and closely follows the events of the Premier League , watching the matches from the stadium and commenting on social networks without brakes.
Honestly, I just support whichever team is playing against Arsenal
– Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 16, 2019
Even yesterday (Sunday) this happened. He watched the match between Watford and Arsenal live. First he released a video where an entire beer is drained after the Hornets’ first goal (which then would have equalized the match on the 2-2 final).
Then, to the many who asked her why she was cheering (since she wasn’t playing her West Ham) she simply replied that way.
“I have to be honest, I support any team you play against Arsenal.”
The reference is obviously to the rivalry between West Ham and Arsenal, which give life to one of the many London Derby. Watford fans will now have an extra sympathy for Mia Khalifa, who in the videos published also wears the yellow and black shirt of Quique Sánchez Flores’ team.