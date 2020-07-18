Millie Bobby Brown Recreated the Choreography of Beyoncé’s “Love on Top”

Millie Bobby Brown has made a dream come true: to dance like her idol Beyoncé !The Stranger Things actress shared a video in which she proves she can do with the choreography: she recreated the mythical one of the ” Love On Top ” video from Queen B’s album “4”.
A clip that will transmit energy and that will make you want to brush up on the 2011 song, to replicate the moves too:
In addition to having already declared his love for Beyoncé, Millie Bobby Brown had sported her splendid voice by interpreting the star’s “Ave Maria” version in 2017.
And yet, here it is unleashed on various tracks of ” 4 “:
Beyoncé had performed on “Love On Top” at MTV VMA 2011 , regards her by pressing play below:
ph: getty images
Loading...