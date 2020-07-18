Nicki Minaj and the Puppets of the New Video ‘Barbie Dreams’

After an August full of ups and downs, on 6 September 2018 “Barbie Dreams”, the music video of the fourth single extracted from “Queen”, the new album by Nicki Minaj, was released. As always, the spontaneous cheekiness of the lyrics manages to bring Harajuku Barbie’s rap to a level of her own.

“Barbie Dreams” is the new Nicki Minaj video

Nicki Minaj surprises his fans with a video, to be precise the fourth, entirely dedicated to his quality “dissing”. In addition to her, in the short music there is what nobody would have expected from a video of the rapper: the puppets. As always, the video was passed under the microscope and, thanks also to the lyrics, the fans managed to trace all the (un) veiled allusions to certain rappers. “Barbie Dreams” makes eloquent references to some of Nicki’s most influential colleagues in the genre, and their potential relationships with the video star: 50 Cent, Meek Mill, 6ix9ne, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and, last but not least, Quavo , famous above all for his band Migos.

The song was released on August 14, 2018 for Young Money, Cash Money and Republic Records. Among the producers, there are Mel and Mus and Rashad “Ringo” Smith. The song “Barbie Dreams” was inspired by some of Nicki’s idols, whom she mentioned during the Queen Radio Show: «I publicly thank Notorious BIG, who inspires me every day. I love powerful writers who always know how to make you laugh. Eminem is also one of them ». He later admitted that he also drew inspiration from 50 Cent and his “How to Rob”.

“Barbie Dreams”: from a need of the rapper to international charts

Speaking with Elle USA in June 2018, Nicki Minaj admitted missing the diatribes and feuds in rap. This old habit went slowly to get lost, but Nicki Minaj decided to bring it back to life with “Queen” and, in particular, with the song “Barbie Dreams”. The song totaled over 12 million views on YouTube and 25 million plays on Spotify.

The rapper’s new album, “Queen”, was released on August 10 against all expectations – after Nicki Minaj herself had explained the reasons why the album would slip by a few days – causing Twitter to fall into chaos. The album includes some of the previously released tracks, including “Chun-Li”, the first single, “Bed” in featuring with Ariana Grande and “Rich Sex feat. Lil Wayne “. The album debuted in second place on the US Billboard 200 (topped by Travis Scott’s “Astroworld”) and sold approximately 185,000 copies, of which 78,000 derived from album sales. The disc also ranked in the top 10 of Australia, Canada, Holland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.