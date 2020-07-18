Nicki Minaj Is the Most Popular Rapper on Social Media

[Ad_1]

There is talk of almost 200 million non-unique followers among all the verified social platforms where Nicki Minaj is currently active. A number so high as to exceed those of the already consolidated careers of rappers such as the arch rival, Cardi B, and legends of the genre, such as Eminem. The secret of such an active and successful social life? According to what he said in multiple interviews, Nicki Minaj would manage every single platform on his own.

Nicki Minaj: 100% social rapper

Shots on the edge of policies, courageous statements and quick answers to fans who want to know everything about her: Nicki Minaj has become a professional of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and one of the most popular accounts in the history of rap music. Speaking to the American magazine Papermag several months ago, the star revealed the secret of her success: «I always try to be very active with my fans, and so they expect me to communicate when I release something new. They expect me to ask for their opinions, and they are usually very happy to express themselves, so I like to give this opportunity. And then there are times when I like to remove social media from my phone. Sometimes, I think it’s really important to step back and get out of “Matrix”, which has been so important to my career, but it is also unhealthy. If you don’t know how to control your emotions then you don’t know how to speak before writing, and in the end you could even get into trouble with readers ».

Music news from Nicki Minaj

After the success of “Queen”, the rapper’s latest album, the star has decided to bring her music overseas with twenty-two dates all over Europe. Unfortunately, there are no shows in Italy. The European leg of the NICKI WRLD Tour, together with rapper Juice WRLD, starts on February 21 in Munich, at the Olympiahalle, and ends on March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland. Italian fans who want to see Nicki Minaj live and live the «Queen experience» may find the date interesting in Zurich, March 27, at the Hallenstadion. “I’m so happy to bring Nicki Minaj’s experience to Europe,” said the rapper, naturally on social media, “I have created with the utmost care the most hilarious, unique and memorable masterpieces to share with you. I am in love with the music of Juice Wrld, who will come with me,

Recently, the star collaborated with Lil Wayne on the video for “Good Form”, the fourth single from the album “Queen”, preceded by “Chun-Li”, “Bed” (with Ariana Grande) and “Barbie Dreams”. The official video, released on November 29, 2018, garnered over 72 million YouTube views. Among the recent and most successful collaborations of the star is that with the British band Little Mix, with whom he worked on the song “Woman Like Me”, a success of 120 million streaming on Spotify and 115 million streaming YouTube.