Oscar Winner Jennifer Lawrence and the Other Slayer Divas

Hunting is a transversal passion, which involves every class and every social category. The hunting world has many testimonials, just dig a little into the private life of sportsmen, Hollywood stars and singers. The list is really long even for women, in America constantly growing among the ranks of hunters. Here are a few examples from overseas:

Jennifer Lawrence : Oscar-winning actress, she played a young huntress in the film Hunger Games, but she is also a hunter in life according to gossip magazines, it seems that her favorite hunt is the squirrel hunt;

Eva Longoria , whom many remember for the Disperate Housewives series, grew up in Texas and has regularly gone hunting with her father since she was a child. According to People Magazine, this actress started handling firearms at the age of four. He hunted deer, turkeys, quails, wild pigs and anything else allowed in Texas. For her love of hunting, Longoria has been targeted by PETA. She replied with great style, pointing out that it is not about cruelty, but about putting your dinner on the table.



According to the Outdoorhub.com website also Madonna , the famous singer for decades at the top of the charts around the world, in the past has dedicated herself to hunting in her spare time. This seems to date back to his marriage to Guy Ritchie. At the time the two held pheasant hunting trips near their own estate. A few years ago the singer was photographed while leaving Purdey, the luxury London shop in Mayfair where exclusive hunting articles are sold.



Then there is Eliza Dushku , actress who appeared in Buffy the vampire killer, known for her humanitarian activism but also for being a great moose hunter.

And again among the hunting divas we find Avril Lavigne . Born near the town of Napanee, Ontario, she grew up among hunters, she often went hunting with her father and brother since she was a child and that’s why she liked her first manager, who said she chose her because of her attitude .

Finally Miranda Lambert, star of country music, has never hidden her passion for hunting, which she shares with her husband Blake Shelton. The two apparently served venison at their wedding banquet.