Review of the Film With Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Pfeiffer

“Mother!” is a drama film with horror veins from 2017, directed and written by Darren Aronofsky. The cast includes Jennifer Lawrence , Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and other performers. Presented at the Venice Film Festival but welcomed by whistles at the end of the award ceremony, the film received better treatment from American critics, only to obtain nominations for the Razzle Awards anyway. The film is full of biblical references, deliberately inserted to give certain messages, which compare the protagonists to the Earth and the intruders to humans.

PLOT: A couple lives in an isolated house, once home to his old house which has been lost in a hack; she, very much in love, puts the house back from scratch with a lot of work. Suddenly some people break into their home, ruining the balance that had developed in the couple. The wife would like the guests to leave, but the husband does not listen to her, not even vaguely suspecting that the reasons that brought them to their home are different from what they told …

Although cinema is certainly an evolution of an older art, the theater, in 115 years of life, has developed its own language, different from that of the parent. In summary, at the theater you can safely stage something more or less abstract reaching the spectator: the actors are there, present in front of you, their stage presence arrives to you in a different way, you can play in a different way with emotion also on the basis of the sets, costumes and so on; props that in a film would be insignificant in the theater come to life, a different atmosphere is created. In cinema, on the other hand, the inevitable detachment between the spectator and the work requires a plot to follow, a coherent story that entertains, perhaps by launching messages, perhaps focusing on the same emotions that are aimed at the theater, but while in the theater something is disconnected at the plot level it can work very well in the cinema no. Everyone seems to have understood this, except the director of this film.

“Mother!” It is certainly a film full of highly appreciated messages, and also very well acted: Michelle Pfeiffer enchants with her disturbing charisma and the intrusiveness of the character, Michelle Lawrence demonstrates a great facial expression and more generally everything related to acting perfectly holds. The problem is that the plot is only an excuse to stage the messages, it is not built in such a way as to be credible: the ease with which the male protagonist trusts complete strangers even when they turn out to be very strange and destroy the thing to which he cares more for the world than he has for absurdity, as does the simplicity with which man gives more importance to these people than to a wife who has lived with him for some time. Almost nothing makes sense in this work, and letting yourself be carried away by symbols alone in a cinematographic work is perhaps a bit too pretentious. Films that unfortunately I am forced to reject, despite the cast made me hope for a jewel.

“Mother!” it will air tonight, 7 February 2020, in prime time and prime time on Italy 1. The film is also available in streaming on Netflix, Rauken TV, Chili, Now TV, Google Play, YouTube. Below is the trailer.