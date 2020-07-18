“Stunning”: Adele Turns 32 and Reveals Her Breathtaking New Physique

A shower of enthusiastic comments from fans for the shot posted by Adele on social media on the occasion of the 32nd birthday.

The English singer appears in the image very slim and fit, with a notable with Katy Perry.

“Beautiful”, “Stunning”, many comment.

Already at Christmas and in another post Adele had appeared very thin and, according to the Daily Mail, she would have lost even 45 kilos in recent months thanks to a lot of gym and a diet that includes – in her case – about 1000 calories per day.

The diet, known as the Sirt diet was created by nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten and is based on the stimulation of sirtuins, a group of genes capable of stimulating the metabolism and burning fat, causing weight loss (the genes of thinness ). The genes are activated with very pleasant foods such as chocolate, red wine, extra virgin olive oil, walnuts, blueberries, strawberries, buckwheat and chili peppers. Of course, like all diet regimes geared towards weight loss, they must be personalized and applied only and exclusively under medical supervision.

However, weight loss isn’t the only change in Adele’s life: a year ago she separated after seven years of marriage and a son from her husband Simon Konecki, a British businessman.

(Unioneonline / vl)