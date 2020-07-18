The best movies of Jennifer Lawrence

[Ad_1]

Jennifer Lawrence, a girl phenomenon

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talked and googled divas in Hollywood, partly for her exuberant sympathy, partly for her over-the-top releases and her legendary slips, partly also for the scandals in which she found herself despite being involved. But she is also much more: she is one of the most talented and versatile actresses of her generation, as evidenced by the four Academy Awards nominations and the Oscar won in 2013.

In short, it is difficult not to fall in love with her, especially because she manages to live her successes lightly and to overcome the stormy periods with a smile. In case you want to know more about this young prodigy, here is a short bigino to get to know his most relevant works. Yes, in short: here is a ranking of the best Jennifer Lawrence films.

Jennifer Lawrence, from the beginning to the success

Just a moment before moving on to the actual rankings, because before revealing which are the best films by Jennifer Lawrence, it can be useful to find out how the actress came to success. Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1990, Jennifer began acting very early.

Already at the age of 16, she made her debut in the TV movie Company Town, only to be cast the following year in the three-season sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, in which she played Lauren, the teenage daughter of the starring couple. The first time on the big screen comes instead in 2008 with Garden Party.

Also in 2008, The Burning Plain – the border of solitude, thanks to which Jennifer Lawrence is awarded at the Venice Film Festival with the Marcello Mastroianni Prize, dedicated to debut actors. But the real turning point came in 2010 with A freezing winter: everyone is enchanted by the interpretation of the young actress, who is now considered one of tomorrow’s promises.

And that tomorrow comes soon, with Jennifer joining the X-Men saga in the role of the mutant Mystica, but who above all is chosen as the protagonist of another saga, this time not derived from a comic but from a series of novels: we are obviously talking about Hunger Games, in which Lawrence plays the now legendary Katniss Everdeen.

With the positive side comes the Oscar for Best Leading Actress and the partnership with director David O. Russell and fellow actor Bradley Cooper begins. And then there are American Hustle, Joy, the new X-Men and the subsequent chapters of Hunger Games. Not bad for a girl her age …

The best movies of Jennifer Lawrence

In short, our darling (who in the meantime has also become a benefactor with her Jennifer Lawrence Foundation) has never ceased to amaze us. And for the future it is likely that we will reserve more pearls. Looking forward to seeing her back in action, here is the list of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies.

10. Hunger Games: the song of the revolt, 2015

DIRECTOR : Francis Lawrence

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Willow Shields, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Toby Jones, Sam Claflin, Jena Malone, Mahershala Ali, Paula Malcomson , Natalie Dormer, Evan Ross

Final act of the saga, with the districts ready to march towards the capital. The only district still loyal to Snow, however, boasts a real arsenal of weapons. A real threat, with Katniss ready to lead the rioters. Power will have to collapse at any cost. However, it will be a long journey, during which many will fall.

9. Red Sparrow, 2018

DIRECTOR : Francis Lawrence

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds, Joely Richardson, Jeremy Irons, Thekla Reuten, Douglas Hodge, Sakina Jaffrey, Sergei Polunin, Sasha Frolova, Bill Camp, Sebastian Hülk, Joel de la Fuente

Dominika Egorova is an agent programmed to eliminate any enemy. Selected for a secret show after an accident that broke her dancing career. She is trained to seduce and manipulate, as well as kill, any target indicated by the KGB. He will have to approach Nathaniel Nash but the two will find themselves in a spiral of mutual attraction and deception.

7. X-Men – Days of a past future, 2014

DIRECTOR : Bryan Singer

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jason Flemyng, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, James Marsden, BooBoo Stewart, Evan Peters, Shawn Ashmore, Lucas Till, Daniel Cudmore, Omar Sy, Bingbing Fan, Adan Canto

According to the challenge of Mystica, Days of a future past drags the X-Men for a walk in history, in a dizzying intertwining of timelines. A solid sequel to X-Men: The beginning, with Jennifer Lawrence increasingly starring in a cast of young stars.

6. Joy, 2015

DIRECTOR : David O. Russell

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Elisabeth Rohm, Edgar Ramirez, Virginia Madsen, Diane Ladd, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Isabella Rossellini

Third and most recent collaboration with David O. Russell, without forgetting the trusted Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. Here Jennifer is, as the title suggests, Joy, a brilliant girl who, overwhelmed by life, has abandoned her dreams. Until she wakes up from her torpor and comes up with a brilliant idea in which she will invest all of herself. Fourth Oscar nomination and third Golden Globe won for the actress just over twenty-five.

5. Hunger Games, 2012

DIRECTOR : Gary Ross

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz, Isabelle Fuhrman

L’immaginaria nazione di Panem è divisa in tredici distretti, rigidamente controllati da Capitol City. Ogni anno si svolgono gli Hunger Games, in cui un giovane rappresentante di ogni zona viene calato in una reality show mortale, da cui un solo partecipante esce vincitore. Jennifer Lawrence è Katniss, eroina improvvisata del Distretto 12, che diventa simbolo della rivoluzione contro la capitale. Il ruolo che ha fatto innamorare milioni di giovani di Jennifer Lawrence.

4. Un gelido inverno, 2010

REGIA: Debra Granik

ATTORI: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey, Garret Dillahunt, Shelley Waggener, Lauren Sweetser, Ashlee Thompson, William White, Casey MacLaren, Isaiah Stone, Valerie Richards, Beth Domann, Tate Taylor, Cody Brown, Ronnie Hall, Sheryl Lee, Cinnamon Schultz, Brandon Gray

Tra i migliori film di Jennifer Lawrence non può mancare quello che l’ha imposta all’attenzione internazionale e che le è valsa la prima nomination agli Oscar come Miglior attrice protagonista. Una diciassettenne di una zona remota del Missouri gestisce la fattoria di famiglia e si occupa dei fratelli minori, nell’indifferenza della madre depressa. Quando il padre spacciatore impegna la fattoria per pagarsi la cauzione e poi scompare, la giovane si trova a dover tenere assieme tutti i pezzi.

3. X-Men – L’inizio, 2011

DIRECTOR : Matthew Vaughn

ACTORS : James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne, January Jones, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Lucas Till, Alex Gonzalez, Morgan Lily,

It all starts here, with a dizzying flashback that tells the X-Men before the X-Men. Including the mutant Mystica, played methodically by Jennifer Lawrence, who demonstrates not only that she knows how to manage both a role in a dramatic film and an action one, but also that she is at ease in the role of an ambiguous and opaque character.

3. Mother, 2017

DIRECTOR : Darren Aronofsky

ACTORS : Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Brian Gleeson, Jovan Adepo, Emily Hampshire

A married couple lives in an old cottage in the middle of the woods. She rebuilt the house, with great dedication and effort, after the destruction caused by a fire. She lives to serve her husband, an esteemed pity who is going through a period of creative crisis. The woman begins to feel a sort of jealousy towards the man’s creative obsession. She feels excluded and one day things fall, when the man decides to welcome a perfect stranger into the house.

2. American Hustle – Appearances are deceiving, 2014

DIRECTOR : David O. Russell

ACTORS : Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Jack Huston, Louis CK, Michael Peña, Alessandro Nivola, Dawn Olivieri, Colleen Camp, Anthony Zerbe, Erica McDermott, Adrian Martinez, Melissa McMeekin

Collaboration number two with David O. Russell and associates, but here are also Christian Bale and Amy Adams. The two form a pair of scammers who were drafted by the FBI in the 1970s as part of an operation to shed light on the corruption that is rampant in US government organizations. Jennifer is his wife, a bored housewife who risks compromising the whole operation. Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

1. The positive side, 2013

DIRECTOR : David O. Russell

ACTORS : Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Julia Stiles, Taylor Schilling, Chris Tucker, Shea Whigham, Dash Mihok, John Ortiz, Anupam Kher, Jacki Weaver, Bonnie Aarons, Brea Bee

The film that kicked off the partnership with Russell and associates, but above all that brought the first Oscar (for Best Leading Actress) to the young diva. But that’s not the only reason why she is at the top of Jennifer Lawrence’s best film chart. Perfect mix between lightness and depth, The positive side – Silver Linings Playbook stages the story of two outsiders without rhetoric: on the one hand Pat, who lives with his parents after the loss of his wife and job and after a serious nervous breakdown; on the other Tiffany, a young widow who sought refuge in casual sex. The alchemy between Jennifer and the supporting actor Bradley Cooper is perfect, the screenplay and direction are smudge-free and the result is an incredible success with audiences and critics.