The Elderly Shepherd of Aritzo Reveals the Secret of Longevity to Zac Efron: Wine Has to Do With It

ARITZO. The scenes were shot in 2018. Zac Efron was filming his ecological documentary “Down to earth”. And the Sardinian episode, among those in search of sustainable and healthy lifestyles, has left its mark on the American actor. “One of the most valuable lessons I learned is limiting stress and maintaining an active lifestyle even in old age,” he said after the stop on the island.

The documentary has been online on Netflix for a few days. And perhaps to influence Zac Efron so much was the meeting with Francesco Paba, pastor, who was 98 years old on the day of the meeting. The two of them, together with the interpreter and tour guide, walk along the path that Mr. Paba takes every day. Which leads to the bar. And here it reveals the secret of longevity. After a long sip. And a laugh. In the face of Efron, who had an American coffee.