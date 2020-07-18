The First Photo of the Dior Dress

[Ad_1]

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are officially wife and husband. The most talked-about couple of the moment got married last weekend in Rhode Island, and the film industry can well say they have to resign themselves: the Oscar-winning actress is now Mrs. Maroney and her name is out of the love story square ( and the push and pull, ed ) born on the red carpet in Hollywood. Of this star wedding , little – indeed, very little – is still known, but the paparazzi are praised for a stolen shot in which Jennifer Lawrence can be seen wearing her wedding dress .

The photo of Jennifer Lawrence bride comes from Instagram, but was shared and commented on by harpersbazaar.com.au , that the precious white dress boast the signature of Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior (in Italian, also Chiara Ferragni wedding dress he has the same honor, ed ). It would certainly not be the first time that the actress has been an ambassador to the French maison: it is precisely at the photocall of the Dior show during the Paris fashion week that we saw her – for the first time – the engagement ring with which Cooke Maroneyhe asked her for the hand (and WOW). Last but not least, we come to the paparazzi on the day of his wedding: although blurry, we can see a wedding dress with a top with transparencies and crystals. For the final photo we will still have to wait, at least until (and if) Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney decide to give the details of their wedding to the media.

Super nice anecdote about Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding dress still comes from harpersbazaar.com . So high was the degree of secrecy on the dress that the actress would have paid for a room at the Viking Hotel just to keep it safe inside. And the key to the room? In custody (together with the dress) between the hands of the Dior maison team. And the wait for the official photo continues …

