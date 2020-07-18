The Guests, From Cameron Diaz to Adele

Jennifer Lawrence: 29 years old, an Oscar, a legendary role like that of Katniss in Hunger Games . Today he marries. In Dior? Here is the Maison’s last fashion show… Photo LaPresse

Today is the big day.

After the wedding list on Amazon and the menu revelations (and beyond) to TMZ today Cooke and Jennifer Lawrence Maroney marry. Rhode Island. Look at all the loves of Jennifer in the gallery.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have already been seen landing a few hours in advance . Adele. Kris Jenner in Tom Ford’s fake fur. All guests of the dinner that Jenny and Cooke offered them on Friday evening, in Rose Island … Then Emma Stone and Sienna Miller arrived.

Obviously Bradley Cooper is also expected, who has partnered with Jenny in three films. Including what earned her the Oscar ( The positive side ). Who knows if Lea de Seine, the daughter, will bring …

Will the bride be in Dior, the maison of which she is the testimonial? Maybe not. For the engagement party on May 15, she had chosen a L.Wells pink dress . That is Lauren Wells, stylist of wedding dresses. Above all, her cousin: look at her below …

Certainly the location is worthy of the Mother star !

Yeah because apparently JLaw (29 years) and Cooke (34) have chosen a former residence haunted by ghosts. Strange presences. Worthy of Mother’s note! It is the film by Darren Aronofsky, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Couple in love in a residence not really dreamy. Or at least from dreams that become nightmares. Look for …

The citation is not causal, given that Darren and Jennifer have been a couple for a couple of years or so. Just enough time to shoot that movie. Written by him for her.

The dwelling chosen by the couple who is laying today is the one you see above. Charming. Majestic. Belcourt of Newport. Called “castle infested with negative energies”. The most common adjective: “extravagant” …

In Louis XIII style it was designed in the late nineteenth century by Richard Morris Hunt himself who “signed” the Statue of Liberty. The first owners were the very wealthy Oliver Belmont and his wife Alva Vanderbilt. Look for the movie The Age of Innocence with Daniel Day Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder. To get an idea of ​​life at the time.

Since then it has been the location of “extreme parties” with various themes. Like the “no intimate” one … From owner to owner it reached Carolyn Rafaelian in 2012. Jeweler. Which literally made her disinfest by a shaman. As you said yourself.

The perfect location for Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding, in fact…

