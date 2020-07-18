The Hunger Games, When Jennifer Lawrence Felt Bad About a Disgusting Scene

Tonight The Hunger Games: The Fire Girl , the second chapter of the film saga starring Jennifer Lawrence and taken from Suzanne Collins’ pen, is back on TV .

For the occasion we decided to tell you the funniest curiosities related to the star and the production of the film. As usual you can find them below:

During the filming of the scene where Katniss, Finnick and Peeta eat fish, the actors were actually eating raw fish . Neither Jennifer Lawrence nor Sam Claflin particularly love fish (cooked fish, let alone raw fish) and this complicated the realization of the scene. Lawrence was downright bad, becoming the laughing stock of Hutcherson and Claflin on the set.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Lawrence said that she, Josh Hutcherson and Sam Claflin proved very clumsy in the action scenes, revealing that Claflin fell at least once for each filmed sequence. According to Claflin, a whole reel of errors and opinion was filled during the filming, but one of these was not particularly fun for him as he broke his finger .



Jennifer Lawrence revealed that during one of the filming of the scenes in the arena she hit her ear with the bow string, and the accident left her partially deaf for six days : she found it amusing since Katniss, in the first book, she was deaf in one ear.



After Gary Ross refused to return to directing, Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, JA Bayona, David Cronenberg, Bennett Miller, Tomas Alfredson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Duncan Jones and Joe Cornish were contacted: Francis Lawrence was eventually chosen, that despite the surname is not related to the star .



For other insights we remind you of the announcement of the new Hunger Games film, which will be a prequel inspired by the new Ballad of Songbirds and Snake novel.