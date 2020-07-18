The True Story That Inspired the Film With Jennifer Lawrence

[Ad_1]

MILAN – Necessity sharpens ingenuity, but frustration also does its part. At least that’s what we can learn by watching Joy , David O. Russell’s biopic that tells the true story of Joy Mangano, semi-unknown in Italy (at least before the film) but very popular in America, where she made a name for herself as an inventor , as well as an entrepreneur, leading a multi-million dollar annual sales empire.

But to really tell this perfect realization of the American Dream, we have to go back to 1990. At the time Mangano was a divorced woman, with three children and ex-husband dependent, crushed by the need to make ends meet, the relationships within the his family and night shifts as a flight hostess’s ground hostess. Tired, unmotivated and completely absorbed by the heavy daily responsibilities, Joy finds herself one day inventing what everyone will know as Miracle Mop. What is it? A mocho that avoids having to get your hands dirty.

The idea is successful in its simplicity: a handle and 300 expertly assembled cotton threads are enough. The secret of its success is ease of use combined with a moderate price. After starting a small business with the help of driving licenses and friends, Mangano from Long Island brings his invention on TV. Spirit of resourcefulness and desire to take risks is not lacking. Thus the QVC commercial channel becomes its launching pad. We start with 1000 Miracle Mop. But something is not working. The product does not attract public attention.

What to do? We proceed with a quick change on the run: no conductors or professional sellers, the spotlight is directly on Joy. It will be you who will propose your invention. And here, allow us the joke, the miracle occurs: in less than half an hour 18,000 Miracle Mops are sold. It is the turning point. Mangano creates the company, Ingenious Designs, patents over 100 inventions and never stops. Turnover skyrockets, while other stars like Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams recommend Joy’s products or become testimonials.

This brings us to 2014, Hollywood knocks on the businesswoman’s door. His is a story to tell in the cinema. David O. Russell takes care of the direction and the script, starting from the script of Annie Mumolo. In the role of Mangano is Jennifer Lawrence, the actress of the moment even if, perhaps, she is too young for the role. To close the circle also join the cast Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper (both already alongside Jennifer and David in The positive side and American Hustle – Appearance deceives ) and Isabella Rossellini. It turns in and around Boston. Some passages are fictionalized, others simplified and in the end we go to the dining room.

Exceeded the 101 million dollars of global takings, the film touches the Oscar thanks to Lawrence and becomes a manifesto of resilience, inventiveness and courage for women. Meanwhile Joy gains worldwide popularity. But she never stays with her hands and therefore here is a new idea: Mangano herself will write her own story in an autobiography. So in 2017 Inventing Joy is published . Because every invention can be improved but, in Joy’s hands, everything can turn into a perfect business opportunity.

