Watermelon Sugar meaning Harry Styles text

Even the lyrics of the songs are affected by the politically correct climate that you breathe. So Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar has been hailed as a globalist hymn to love , multiethnic sentiment and absolute respect for women.

Key values, we would miss it but that, if it were really so, would make the song of the ex One Direction of an unbearable rhetoric.

Our reading is a little different. But look at where this story starts…

The book In Watermelon Sugar

Richard Brautigan’s novel is titled In Watermelon Sugar and was written in 1964, by the American Richard Brautigan, to be published in 1968 (hence on the piece in terms of drug and rock’n’roll sex ).

This is a post-apocalyptic post-modern psychedelic trait. Set in the aftermath of a decayed civilization , it takes place in a community called I DEATH .

It is an environment of candied fruit, everything is made with watermelon sugar, even if the inhabitants also use wood and stone for construction and gasoline from trout oil. Trout oil, oh well, in 68 it was worth everything.

Every day in Watermelon Sugar the sun has a different color and generates watermelons as if there was no tomorrow. An anonymous narrating voice claims to have written an investigative book about his experiences in the hippie commune. In fact, it is impossible not to see a typical social criticism of the lifestyle of that time.

The song

The song was created in 2017 and seems to be inspired by the above book. Harry Styles took a year to write it. Perhaps there was also an ex of Styles, Camille Rowe , model, testimonial for Dior of the Poison Girl perfume and April 2016 cover of Playboy . A millennial (born in 1986), quite clear in her choices: “The Nigerian music of the seventies, strange, psychedelic, is my favorite for dancing”. At the time Camille (true surname Pourcheressehe) was in a fixation with the book of Brautigan.

In any case, he, Harry Styles , liked this song first, then he didn’t like it anymore, then he liked it again. The British are like that. It was released as a single in mid-November 2019 as a teaser on the Fine Line album .

The video in Malibu

The unpleasant trinomial of the free sex summer temptations genre is reported in the video by Watermelon Sugar shot in Malibu (and not in Miami as Fanpage erroneously reports) with a plethora of women in bikinis who caress the ruffled hair of Harry Styles, millennial of 1994.

It was shot in early January 2020, before any suspicion of damage to Covid-19 , so the gatherings would be regular.

The geniuses of marketing

But it is only in mid-May that some music marketing mind has the stroke of genius. Just add a disclaimer to the images: “This video is dedicated to touching each other” that Watermelon Sugar gets the squaring of the circle in the midst of a pandemic.

Lockdown – post lockdown – sex . How do we put it? Well, in the meantime let’s touch . In an instant everything acquires a meaning: if there is distance, masturbation is the only one. The long-orgasm elixir with an exotic setting meets the criteria of the coming sex : with the imagination you can make yourself whoever you want, be where you want, even on the beach in Malibu. And with how many people you want.

And this also avoids the pernicious effects of a possible #metoo, the danger of porn revenge, the risks of body shaming and those of #blacklivesmatters.

So it is if you like, of course. In the meantime, we want to know who it was that had the idea of ​​the disclaimer on touching each other to compliment him.

The text of Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’

And it sounds just like a song

I want more berries and that summer feelin’

It’s so wonderful and warm

And here is the excitement, which arises in the late summer afternoon, strawberries, strawberries and other berries.

Breathe me in, breathe me out

I don’t know if I could ever go without

I’m just thinking out loud

I don’t know if I could ever go without

Breathe and fiatelle that cross (Oh God! And the Covid-19?)

Watermelon sugar high, Watermelon sugar high, Watermelon sugar high, Watermelon sugar high, Watermelon sugar

Strawberries on a summer evenin’

Baby, you’re the end of June

I want your belly and that summer feelin’

Getting washed away in you

I want your tummy and this sense of summer (a sexual hint that made Elle’s mischievous ones suggest a torrid cunnilingus )

Breathe me in, breathe me out

I don’t know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar high (in loop 6 o 7 volte).

I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it

Watermelon sugar high.

After all, what is masturbation if not a taste?

Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’

And it sounds just like a song

I want your belly and that summer feelin’

Don’t know if I could ever go without

Ancora in loop: Watermelon sugar high…

I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it (Woo)

Watermelon sugar high. I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it (Ooh)

Watermelon sugar high

