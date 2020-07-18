Who Is Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence, who is the husband of the protagonist of the film saga and how did they meet.

The television appointment with the Hunger Games saga continues and the undisputed protagonist is Jennifer Lawrence. She, beautiful and fighting, a true fearless heroine, entered the hearts of many people, young and old. Thanks to the fantastic saga his career has made a significant leap forward, but not only. Also thanks to the work, in fact, Jennifer found love and after about a year of engagement, the two got married. Who is he? Cooke Maroney.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married after a year of engagement. He landed in the life of the actress after several wrong loves, but in a short time he seems to have convinced her that he is the right one. Yeah, but who is Cooke Maroney? We know that the husband of the beautiful Hunger Games actress is a gallery owner from New York and it seems that they were known by a mutual friend, Laura Simpson. The stretch that, moreover, had confirmed their love story. Cooke would then conquer the beautiful Jennifer with her look, her way of doing and all her culture in the artistic field. In fact, he directs Gladstone 64 the headquarters of the Gladston Gallery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. However, we know little about him. He is 34 and is American and he is beautiful.

When did they get married?

Cooke and Jennifer got married on October 19 in Rhode Island after only 8 months of engagement. The wedding was dreamy thanks to the crazy work of the wedding planner Mark Seed. The menu for their wedding was super commented, as was the wedding list which also seemed to include rather strange items such as yoga mats, a brazier and other kitchen utensils.

In short, an overwhelming and unique love between Jennifer and Cooke, just like their wedding list!