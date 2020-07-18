Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s Relationship Problems Have Become a National Affair

In a few days the term entanglementhe jumped to the headlines and intricate discussions on patriarchy, toxic masculinity, notion of family in African American society and much more. The word roughly means “intertwining” (in the sense of an intricate and confused situation) and the reason why it is on everyone’s lips is that it has been used by Jada Pinkett, linked to Will Smith for 25 years and mother of her two children. Jaden and Willow, to confess on TV his relationship with August Alsina, a 27-year-old singer. Why do we deal with a story that in other historical moments would have been relegated to the banal gossip? Simple: because in reality the shock and the debate that has sparked have little to do with tabloids. It is a purely sociological question, disguised as summer gossip. But let’s go in order:

It all started back in April 2019, when August Alsina, a young R&B singer with a tormented personal life – a very poor family who fled New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, father and stepfather addicted to crack, elder brother shot dead , addiction problems and chronic disease – participate in the remix of a song by Kehlani, Nunya. Word is circulating that his verse, dedicated to a generic ex-defined “actress”, refers to Jada Pinkett, mother of her dear friend Jaden. The reason is that in the video that accompanies the song August chat with a girl called Koren, who is the middle name of Pinkett. He denies any insinuation, claims that he and Jada are just good friends, dismisses comments and tweets with laughter. Until June of this year, when during another radio interview to promote his new album he confirms everything that he had denied until just before. Indeed, it increases the dose: he says that he considers the Smith family “as if it were mine”, he explains that Will and Jada are an open couple, he says that not only did Will know about their relationship, but he also gave his blessing. “I have dedicated myself entirely to this relationship, for years of my life: I really loved her very much, I still love her. I could die right now, and I would know that I managed to give myself completely to someone else, something that some will never experience even in a lifetime, “says Alsina to the interviewer.

The scandal breaks out, but the parties involved are silent, at least until Jada Pinkett invites her husband Will Smith to participate in an episode of his talk show Red Table Talkbroadcast on the Facebook streaming platform. And here she confesses to the world (but not to her husband in reality, who already knew everything) the relationship. In the video, which went viral and has already generated dozens of memes and over 200,000 comments, he explains that four years earlier Pinkett and Alsina had become very close friends, that Alsina needed help and that the whole family had offered him because she was very worried about him. In the meantime, Pinkett and Smith, who were already in deep crisis, had decided to separate, and during this separation the famous “intertwining” between her and Alsina was born, which would have interpreted the very friendly relationship that continued to exist between the two ex and the friendship they both still had for him as an authorization from Will to embark on the story. Some time later the spouses Smith fully reconciled and returned to being one of the most beautiful couples of the so-called Black Hollywood, while Alsina broke relations with both. Apparently he hasn’t talked to them for years.

What made this painful and sometimes a little embarrassing – even if neither actually seemed embarrassed – clarification in front of the cameras necessary? Simple: for years the two have represented a standard that everyone wants to aspire to. “We could be like Will and Jada,” sang Alicia Keys in the single Unbreakableof 2005, dedicated to African American couples who not only stand the test of time, but have a commendable functional dynamic. In the black community, the average duration of marriages is very low: only a third of black children grow up with both parents. And even when the relationship remains on its feet, the virtuous models are very scarce, so much so that scholars attribute the inadequacy of many fathers to the lack of male figures of reference, and hope that the change starts from the stars that everyone admires. Just this year, for example, sociologist Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University wrote an interesting essay on Jay-Z dedicating an entire chapter to his relationship with Beyoncé and the importance of the signal that he launched by admitting that he repeatedly betrayed her, apologizing to her before the world and agreeing to go to therapy. A gesture that may seem trivial, but is almost unheard of for its peers.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are also an exception, albeit in a slightly different sense: like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, both are rich, powerful and successful, and linked by over twenty years of love, but their roles seem written in reverse. Jay-Z still sometimes embodies the stereotype of toxic masculinity that many rappers struggle to shake off after having lived a difficult existence, while Beyoncé, always impeccable, grew up in the ease of a united and bourgeois family. Many African American couples can mirror themselves in their model, told in an infinite number of books, films and songs, as well as widespread in real life. Conversely, Will Smith is a product of the Philadelphia middle class and hasn’t had a lot of jolts in life, while Jada Pinkett had a heroin addicted single mother; Smith is solar, reassuring and conciliatory, at times almost submissive, Pinkett tormented and uneasy, but with a very strong character and a dominant personality. A reversal of the roles that not everyone has forgiven the two, and that has always made them stand out in the crowd. Not only; there is also the fact that as a young girl Jada would have been the first love of Tupac Shakur, legendary and turbulent rapper and icon of black rights, murdered in 1996. He had dedicated poignant poems and songs to her, and to the last the she considered her best friend. For years rap fans have been mocking Will Smith – who besides being an actor is also a rapper, but infinitely less esteemed than Tupac, as well as too politically correct and neutral on uncomfortable topics – who not only cannot “keep up with “To his wife,

There is enough to provoke the media storm that we have witnessed in the last few days. “It was a private matter, but black Twitter users decided it was their business too,” Will Smith said laughing during the now famous episode of Red Table Talk. “At this point we could have done a press conference where, being my husband cheated, I would have been by your side holding your hand and I would have told the world that I would have stayed by your side despite everything.” It wasn’t a press conference, but the talk show effect was more or less the same; indeed, in this way they managed to get into the homes of all the people who aspire to a solid relationship like theirs, but they did not understand how much effort and suffering it takes to build it. “It is this type of thing that creates the world we are in: talking about it openly, communicating, clearing the field of lies and being transparent,” explained Jada Pinkett. «A lot of people live such moments in a wedding, but nobody says it: I’m happy to have the opportunity to do it.

Will Smith, who apparently makes no difference in revealing to the world that his wife had an affair with a boy twenty years younger than him, and who in fact supports her by reiterating that he is there for her and that he will love her «anything happen », shows a new model of masculinity that everyone should be inspired by: African Americans, whites, Italians. Because, however, consider the bond of marriage or the values ​​that should regulate a relationship, not only men have the license to lose their heads for a young girl lover and then go home as if nothing had happened.