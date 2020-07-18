Zac Efron in Sardinia, the Trailer of the Docu-Serie With Your Feet on the Ground

Zac Efron, born in 1987, takes viewers on an eight-episode journey featuring Netflix

From Sardinia to Costa Rica, from Iceland to Lima, Zac Efron has decided to take a trip around the world to learn about new methods of sustainable life.

Zac Efron: discovering the future deepening The best films of Zac Efron The actor, born in 1987 , is one of the most famous stars in the golden world of Hollywood: from his success in adolescence to the great success of recent years which has made him one of the protagonists of the seventh international art. The latest project by the artist is titled Zac Efron: with your feet on the ground , or a documentary series consisting of eight episodes and Netflix in which the actor takes the audience around the corners of the planet in search of new methods of energy production and healthy lifestyles that can make man live in the best way.

deepening Ted Bundy: the story from which the film with Zac Efron is based Each episode sees Zac Efron face different themes. In the first the protagonist will make viewers travel to Iceland focusing on the decisions taken by the Scandinavian nation regarding the development of renewable energy, in the next two the actor will fly to France and Costa Rica , while the fourth episode will be set in Italy , more precisely in Sardinia. In the following episodes the protagonist will land in South America and the Old Continent, these are the stops: Lima , Puerto Rico , London and Iquitos , the latter city of about 390,000 inhabitants in Peru. Here is the official plot on the Netflix Italia website: “In this itinerant series the actor Zac Efron and the wellness expert Darin Olien travel the world in search of sustainable and healthy lifestyles”.

Zac Efron: a golden career Zachary David Alexander Efron , this is the name of the registry office, was born on October 18 in San Luis Obispo, a city of about 40,000 inhabitants in the state of California. Her career began in the first years of the third millennium, the great explosion on a planetary level comes with High School Musical which also includes Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens . In the following years, the actor ranges from small to big screen, increasing notoriety even more, huge acclaim also on the web thanks to the Instagram profile that has more than forty-two million followers .