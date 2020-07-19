5 Movies Streaming With Joaquin Phoenix Recommended on Netflix

The often shaggy face. Light eyes that can seem deep and reflective. Or crazy. Joaquin Phoenix, “Leaf” for family members, star-antidivo and recent Oscar for Joker , is among the best actors in Hollywood. In the center and on the edge of the same.

So how about watching one of his 5 movies on TV tonight, streaming on Netflix and other platforms?

Joaquin’s grimace, before Joker’s

A grimace on the face that can be a half-toothed smile. Or turn into a Luciferian grin. Finally the hands that gesticulate fast. Or they remain motionless, like death.

“Leaf” Phoenix has always given birth to very different and different characters. Enigmatic, disturbing, subversive, disturbing and disturbed characters. Often dark, nervous and borderline , a bit like him. Fiercely eccentric, fiercely over the top (and beyond).

He said, “I’m not the indie boy or the hero of a John Grisham novel. But at the same time they are the two things together. Every time on the screen I become what excites me most at that moment in my life! ».

It was “was” Joker, Johnny Cash, son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (in The Gladiator ). Even Jesus (in Mary Magdalene by Garth Davis) …

Waiting to see him as an artist on the road in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon , we suggest one of our personal top 5. Five films with the star Joaquin Phoenix protagonist to be seen tonight on TV, streaming. Tonight and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow …

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

The symbolic film of 2019 and, perhaps, also of the times we are still living. Todd Phillips ‘ must see Joker is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Chili, Infinity, TIMVISION, Rakuten TV, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store.

Vaguely inspired by the comic book The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, it tells the story of the arch-enemy par excellence of Batman. Even before the existence of the bat man …

The failed clown and comedian Arthur Fleck (magnificent Phoenix, deservedly awarded an Oscar) suffers from serious mental disorders. Harassed and bullied by everyone, he gradually descends into a viscous abyss of Evil, sadism and murderous madness.

« My mother always told me to smile and put a happy face. He used to tell me that I have a purpose: to bring laughter and joy into the world… »observes Fleck.

Things, unfortunately for the non-laughing clown, will be different. Very differently. No joy, no laughter, no real smile, only pain and violence.

Phoenix, the Hollywood “dropout” par excellence, has nothing to envy to the illustrious predecessors who played Joker . That is Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto.

Rather. He succeeds in the almost impossible and hyper ambiguous task of giving extreme “normality” to the mad and sadistic freak , making it even more disturbing.

2 Oscar awards. Joaquin Phoenix, best actor. And cellist Hildur Guðnadóttir for the best original soundtrack.

The curtain opens: Joker is about to enter the scene.

Joaquin Phoenix – I'm here! (I'm Still Here)

A year in Joaquin’s life outside the box. Or rather, a year in the life of what Joaquin made everyone believe they are or are about to become.

Joaquin Phoenix – I’m here! (I’m Still Here) by Casey Affleck is streaming on Chili . It is a mockumentary . That is, a fake documentary, a staging, an absurd pantomime. Skew yet realistic and very likely.

In 2009/2010 Phoenix made everyone believe that they were leaving the cinema in the name of a future – though unlikely – career as a hip-hop musician.

He appeared in public in embarrassing situations. He did not know how to keep the music scene, nor to rap, uncertain rhyme and extreme quarrelsome towards the paying public …

David Letterman’s guest, he seemed revved up and caricature of himself. He replied in monosyllables, mumbled two words or remained silent. The popular anchorman visibly surprised and annoyed.

He was making fun of everyone. When the mockumentary I am here! was shown at the 2010 Venice Film Festival, it was clear to everyone that Joaquin had only joked.

A joke, however, “true as fiction” … almost worthy of a Joker!

Joaquin Phoenix in Lei

She (2013) by Spike Jonze is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Chili, iTunes, Google Play.

In the near future, the solitary writer Theodore (Phoenix) falls in love with Samantha’s voice (Scarlett Johansson, in the original version). Samantha is the operating system that manages his agenda and “takes care” of him.

Spike Jonze’s visionary and imaginative genius probably at its peak. One of the films that best describe digital contemporaneity . The simulation of affects. The depth of our loneliness …

Intense, poignant, hyper realistic. When we really fall in love with Siri ( et similia ), Spike Jonze’s sad prophecy will be complete.

If you like the eccentric and super fresh cinema of the American director, we also recommend his recent and beautiful documentary on the Beastie Boys ( Beastie Boys Story ). It is streaming on Apple TV.

Joaquin Phoenix in The Master

Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master (2012) is streaming on Chili, TIMVision, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store.

More than the “Scientology” story, the credible and extremely likely story of the disturbed, excessive and almost morbid friendship between the leader of a parareligious sect (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and the newly affiliated Freddie Quell (Phoenix). Freddie is a WWII veteran with post traumatic stress disorder and serious psychological problems.

The “easy” initial manipulation of the veteran’s mind turns into something even more dangerous and disturbing. One of the best and most underrated films by Paul Thomas Anderson.

An amazing cast. Joaquin and Seymour Hoffman stand out, unfortunately in one of his last majestic interpretations. Overflowing, childish, dangerous, his “master” is really difficult to forget.

From anthology the opening sequence and the one with the motorbike in the desert. Here the possibility of escape and spontaneous return “in a cage” become an ideal circle of destiny …

Joaquin Phoenix in When love burns the soul

When love burns the soul – James Mangold’s Walk the Line is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Chili, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store.

Based on the autobiography of Johnny Cash. The true story of one of the greatest American singer-songwriters and musicians of the twentieth century.

From childhood in the Arkansas countryside to stardom. From duets with music stars like Elvis Presley (Tyler Hilton), Jerry Lee Lewis (Waylon Payne) Carl Perkins (Johnny Holiday). Up to the love – on stage and outside – for the magnificent June Carter (Reese Witherspoon).

Phoenix doesn’t mimic the original too much. And it wonderfully gives body, face, soul and voice ( really reigns every piece of Cash) to one of the legends of US music.

Quite absurd Italian title: when does love never burn the soul?

