Alessandro Cattelan Justin Bieber Version in Sorry: Fans Have Fun on Instagram

Alessandro Cattelan improvises Justin Bieber on his Instagram profile and drives the web crazy.
X-Factor conductor, Alessandro Cattelan, improvises Justin Bieber in the Sorry version, making a surprising and fun video by posting it on Instagram.
Incredible success that of the host of the well-known talent show on Sky, who wanted to delight his followers who reacted in a surprising way.
Alessandro Cattelan version Justin Bieber in Sorry on Instagram: delirious fans
Waiting for the start of the new edition of X-Factor on television, the conductor Alessandro Cattelan is enjoying a well-deserved rest to load the batteries at the right point. After being the protagonist with a sweet post on Instagram in recent days with his daughters, the 40-year-old from Tortona returns to the office on his profile.
In a video posted on his Instagram, Cattelan interpreted Justin Bieber’s performance in the Sorry version. A successful imitation of the X-Factor conductor who made his followers have a lot of fun. In a few minutes the web went crazy and in less than an hour his video has collected nearly 200 thousand views.
Riccardo Aprosio
