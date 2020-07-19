Amber Heard Changed the House Locks to Keep Him Out?

There are many witnesses who took part in the trial of the two Hollywood stars. Among them is a neighbor of the two and, after giving support to Johnny Depp, he also spoke of the behavior that Amber Heard held.

Isaac Baruch lived in one of the many apartments that belonged to Johnny Depp, in a complex where all the residents lived together amicably. On the evening of May 16, 2016 Baruch returned home and found Heard and his friends intent on changing the locks of the apartments.

” I said goodbye to everyone and asked what was going on. Miss Heard, whose behavior was very animated, informed me that Mr. Depp had returned the night before, he had been very violent, so now she was changing the locks on all the doors of the apartments number 1, 3 and 5 of the attic “.

Heard then introduced the man to a security guard , hired to monitor the area to prevent Depp from becoming violent again. Despite claiming to have been attacked, Baruch says she found no marks or bruises on her face and the hypothesis put forward by Depp’s lawyers is that it was all a staging .

To complicate the matter then come the evidence on the alleged relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk, given that the visionary entrepreneur would have gone to the actress’s house several times at night, in the absence of Depp.