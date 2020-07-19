Angelina Jolie, All the Actress’s Ex-Boyfriends and Husbands

Since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted for the former Lara Croft , only children have existed while at his side, since 2016, there has been no man. But who are all Angelina Jolie’s ex-boyfriends and husbands ? We want to know more about Maleficent’s actress stories !

All the ex (husbands and boyfriends) of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie e Jonny Lee Miller – 1995 – 1999

The first vip relationship is with the English actor seen in Trainspotting Jonny Lee Miller that Angelina Jolie met in 1995 on the set of Hackers and married in March 1996 with a very decidedly informal little private ceremony ( Angelina Jolie ‘s wedding dress was just a pair of pants and a white T-shirt with Jonny’s name on it, written in her blood). The idyll between the two, however, is short-lived and after less than a year the couple say goodbye and the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller comes in 1999.

Angelina Jolie e Billy Bob Thornton – 1999 – 2002

Forgetting the story between Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton is practically impossible, also because during the period of their relationship the couple made a lot of talk about themselves because of the many oddities that concerned her (see the famous blood vials that they both wore around their necks, to symbolize the ‘blood pact’ that united them). Here too the convict was the set for Angelina who, between a clapperboard and the other of Pushing Tin (in Italian Falso Traccia ), fell in love with Billy, 20 years older than her. An overwhelming passion broke out between Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie and on May 5, 2000 the two married, and then separated in June 2002 (although thedivorce between Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie in 2003). To put an end to their love idyll the adoption of Maddox, which took place in March 2002 by the exclusive part of Jolie who, shortly thereafter, says goodbye to her second husband by returning single again.

Angelina Jolie e Colin Farrell – 2003

The story between the Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell has never been confirmed but it seems that during the work of Alexander Angelina she fell into the arms of her colleague and this not only for script needs.

Angelina Jolie and Jared Summer – 2003

Also on the set of Alexander (which apparently was really hot) Angelina Jolie also has a flirt with another colleague of set, or that colossal bono of Jared Leto , actor and leader of the 30 Seconds To Mars . But will it be true that between Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto there was a tender? Mah!

Angelina Jolie e Brad Pitt – 2005 – 2016

That with Brad Pitt was the most important relationship that Angelina Jolie has ever had and this not only because the two share more than 10 years of life, but above all because together they give way to a real family with no less than 6 children. active (3 of which adopted). Again, a bit like all the other relationships undertaken by the Maleficent actress , love was born on set; Brad and Angelina met each other during the filming of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004 when he is still married to his first wife Jennifer Aniston . After saying goodbye to the Friends starBrad Pitt and Jolie then start dating largely secret formalizing their union until October 2005 when Brad Pitt adopts the children of her Anglina Jolie Maddox and Zahara, to which we add in June 2006 the daughter natural Shiloh , while in 2007 the couple adopts Pax, followed in July 2008 by their twins Knox and Vivienne. It cannot be said that the Brangelina did not make us dream during the years of their relationship, which then culminated in a wonderful wedding in a fantastic castle in France in August 2014. Everything seems to be peaceful until, surprisingly, in the September 2016 comes the news ofdivorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie . Too bad, together they were just beautiful.

