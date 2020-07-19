Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the Reasons for the Divorce: The Revelation of the Actress

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the reasons for the divorce: unexpected revelation of the actress, here’s what she said in an interview with Vogue.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most beautiful couples in American cinema. The two have been together for over 10 years, during which they built a wonderful family, with 6 wonderful children , three of whom had through adoption. After making millions of people passionate about their romantic and solid love story, the two separated in 2016 and officially got a divorce in 2019and the status of ‘single’. The sudden breakup has occupied the major magazines for months. Everyone was trying to find out what were the real causes of the estrangement between the two, who have always chosen instead to remain silent on the issue. Now however, in an interview with Vogue , Jolie has revealed some unexpected details about the divorce from Brad Pitt. Are you curious to know what he said? Well, here you are satisfied!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the reasons for the divorce: here are the unexpected revelations of the actress at ‘Vogue’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split up in 2016, and their divorce was a serious blow to the millions of fans who had become passionate about their romance. In the divorce application that she filed, the actress spoke of ‘irreconcilable differences’ with her ex-husband, but the details have never been clear, indeed the two have always maintained a certain reserve on their private matters. In an interview with Vogue , however, the actress returned to talk about the topic, revealing some unpublished details. Angelina said she had no regrets or regrets about her past, calling the decision to divorce Brad Pitt “the right choice”, made for the sake of her 6 children:“I continue to focus on their healing,” said Jolie, “children read a lot of lies in the media because some took advantage of my silence, but I tell them they know the truth . “

Angelina Jolie’s words come unexpectedly, but they don’t fully clarify the real reasons for the divorce from Pitt. What did the actress have to say with her revelations?