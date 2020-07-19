Angelina Jolie Confesses: I Have an Extraordinary Daughter …

“Strong. Creative. Committed. I have an extraordinary daughter. Zahara is truly a wonderful young African woman: my teacher of life » . So spoke Angelina Jolie …

Young myths grow. And also new Angelina Jolie, it comes to say. Is Angelina educating her older daughter to succeed her, as a family leader?

Of course, the fifteen-year-old Zahara is increasingly with her mother. In his campaigns. And also on the red carpet …

Angelina Jolie and Zahara red carpet companions

Before the pandemic, in the autumn of 2019, the super VIP mother went around the world with her family. From one red carpet to another on the Maleficent 2 promotional tour . It was there that we began to notice how much closer, complicit, supportive Angelina and Zahara …

“Every day teaches me something. She has always been with me, she grew up with me and our family. But at the same time she remained a wonderful African woman. He wanted to maintain and cultivate his African roots. He has never forgotten his country, his continent, his people … » . Angelina talked about her in one of the talks for Time 100 : she and the Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

A few weeks ago, he said: «Adoption and orphanage, in our family, are not sad words. With my adopted children, I can’t talk about how I felt them grow in me during pregnancy. But I like to tell them about the journey I took to get to them. and how it was when we looked each other for the first time. I always thought that adoption is really a great teacher of life. It is an extraordinary journey that you share with them. You enter a mystery … Because it is not they who enter your world, but it is always you who enters them “ …

Angelina Jolie: who is Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt, her life teacher

Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt was born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, one of the poorest countries in Africa. She was born on 8 January in Auasa. Mother Angie saw her for the first time in an orphanage. He was 6 months old. She was undernourished and dehydrated. He immediately fell in love with it. Zahara’s eyes were already the irresistible ones of now.

Angie was in Adis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, with her boyfriend Brad Pitt . It was one of the first visits to refugee camps they made together. And together they decided that the little girl would be their first daughter. The following year Shiloh was born.

At the time of the adoption, they said that the natural mother had died of AIDS. In 2007, however, the Daily Mail found it. She said her name was Mentwabe Dawit Lebiso: at 19 she had been raped. Thus Zahara was born. That grandmother one day left in the orphanage …

In 2009, interviewed, Angie confirmed that for her, the woman had died of AIDS. In the same year, Angie and Brad created the Zahara Program: it deals with helping research against the spread of tuberculosis in Ethiopia.

Returning to the natural mother, years later she reappeared and asked to meet her daughter. Angelina and Brad, in full divorce, it was 2017, they did not answer … He said he was going to give himself up

In early 2020, on the other hand, Zahara met the first woman president of her home country: Sahle-Work Zewde.

Created between Hollywood and the world, Zahara has become a teenager with a passion for fashion. Very elegant, she also started to design bijoux that Mom showed off on the red carpet of Maleficent 2 . They are on the market and in charity .

Zahara speaks French very well. He loves to go horseback riding and play football. If little sister Vivienne made an appearance alongside mom in the first Maleficent , she gave the voice to shuai Shuai in Kung Fu Panda 3 . In the original version, of course …